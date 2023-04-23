The real reason Kim Kardashian was serenaded by Usher

Kim Kardashian’s glamorous life is full of surprises, and the reality star just had the ultimate fan moment at a recent concert.

The entrepreneur dominated headlines when she was serenaded by none other than Grammy-winning superstar Usher at his Las Vegas show.

The concert was unique because Kim didn’t just get an opportunity to watch the talented singer perform live — she also received a special performance from the artist.

But there was more to the story, which was actually six months in the making.

Kim’s encounter was not without its fair share of twists and turns, making it an account worth sharing with avid fans and followers.

The adventure kicked off on Kim Kardashian’s birthday last October.

Kim Kardashian receives a serenade that was months in the making

For Kim’s 42nd birthday, she hopped on sister Kylie Jenner’s private plane to see an Usher show.

Kim documented the plane ride, hardly containing her excitement as she prepared for the concert that was sure to be a night she would never forget.

Unfortunately, unforeseen circumstances forced the private plane to abandon its course and return to Los Angeles while in mid-flight.

Fast forward six months later, when Kim finally achieved her long-awaited goal of attending one of Usher’s shows in Las Vegas.

Kim sat in the VIP section with her longtime best friend, Allison Statter, and hairstylist, Chris Appleton. Usher was obviously aware of Kim’s presence in the audience at the Las Vegas show. The Yeah singer took things to another level by walking toward Kim and serenading her personally.

As for Kim, her birthday celebrations still had memorable moments, however.

Kim Kardashian’s birthday plans go awry

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kim’s birthday took an unexpected twist when gusts of wind stopped her plane from arriving in Las Vegas.

However, this hiccup in plans did not deter Kim from her birthday celebrations. Kim and her squad headed out for a fun night at a fast-food restaurant, proving that life doesn’t always go according to plan.

With Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Steph Shepherd, Khadijah and Malika Haqq, Tracy Romulus, Natalie Halcro, and Olivia Pierson by her side, Kim headed to In N’ Out Burger. The ladies were dressed to kill, documenting the entire experience at the fast-food establishment.

As for Kim, she ate burgers in a bikini top, showing confidence while enjoying an elevated dining experience.

The mom of four also showed how some of the best memories in life could arise from unexpected circumstances.

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres Thursday, May 25, on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.