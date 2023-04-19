Kim Kardashian goes to prison for reform

She took Miami with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, and later, she did the same thing in New York, but now Kim Kardashian is taking on prison reform.

Kim and a group of influencers and social reform activists teamed up for a prison visit in Lancaster, California.

Cameras also came along on the journey as the famous faces toured a facility and posed for photo ops.

Kim attended the prison with a group known as REFORM.

Additionally, members of the advisory council attended with the goal of changing the United States prison system.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A social media page for REFORM shared a bunch of content from the gathering, which looked to be a productive outing.

Kim Kardashian joins REFORM and influencers for Lancaster prison visit

In a caption accompanying the post, the social media account expressed gratitude for the opportunity. The caption also included ways that curious people could potentially contribute or learn more about the worthy cause.

The caption read, in part, “There are nearly 2 million people behind bars and 4 million under probation or parole. Now is the time for us all to come together and reimagine our justice system and prioritize rehabilitation, redemption, and real public safety.”

The shocking statistics highlight the fact that the United States houses 20 percent of the world’s prison population, despite making up less than five percent of the world’s population.

Therefore, prison reform has been at the forefront of social change initiatives.

As for Kim, the reality star is helping the prison system on multiple fronts.

Kim Kardashian’s legal aspirations

As the daughter of the late attorney Robert Kardashian, it comes as little surprise that Kim Kardashian has legal aspirations.

Kim has taken fans along on her journey to pass the bar exam in California, including numerous failed attempts at the baby bar exam.

In 2021, on her fourth try, Kim proved her persistence was paying off when she passed the baby bar.

Of course, Kim had a major fashion moment as she celebrated her success via social media.

In a caption accompanying the share, Kim detailed her struggles, trials, and tribulations. She also encouraged others to follow their dreams and remain persistent.

Kim’s caption read, in part, “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.”

Kim continued, “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! “

In the end, Kim persevered, and now, she can take the bar exam, which would make her an attorney.

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres Thursday, May 25, on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.