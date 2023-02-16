Just when you thought Kim Kardashian was finished surprising fans, she announced a new SKIMS line that is sure to leave fans wanting more.

Out of all of Kim’s businesses, SKIMS has been one of the most successful, earning the entrepreneur billionaire status.

Accordingly, Kim has continuously grown her company with exciting launches featuring well-known faces.

For Kim’s most recent announcement, the reality star revealed the return of a category she dipped her toes in during the early stages of SKIMS. Fans who wondered when Kim might revisit a swim line need not wait any longer, as Kim revealed in a social media post.

SKIMS Swim will be back on the racks next week.

Kim capitalized on her 345 million Instagram followers, sharing a jam-packed carousel and serving looks.

And to make this grand announcement, Kim served as the model for her latest designs. The campaign had a lot to offer, thanks partly to renowned director Harmony Korine who shot the content.

Kim Kardashian announces SKIMS Swim release

In the first picture, a blonde Kim stood inside a lavish living room with area rugs and plush furniture. She wore a gray bandeau-style bikini with a matching sarong while completing the look with clear heels.

Behind Kim, models wore variations of the same color. But the clothing wasn’t the only different thing about the models. Each woman wore an alien mask on their head, making the picture visually stimulating. In the second image, Kim sat upon her throne, lounging in the gold-painted chair with beautiful woodworking. Next to Kim sat an antique table with opulent chalices set only for a queen.

A swipe right revealed Kim wearing a neon cutout swimsuit as she lounged by the pool and soaked up the sun. Surrounding Kim, there were more models in neon variations with the same alien heads. The final two shots saw Kim striking a pose near a bright yellow muscle car.

As eagle-eyed fans could see, an alien made another appearance, with an inflatable character peeking out from behind the car.

Kim’s caption read, “I know you guys have been waiting… @SKIMS Swim is finally coming back! Get ready for our biggest launch ever with all-new out of this world styles and colors you have to see to believe, plus the return of sold-out favorites on February 21.”

Kim Kardashian’s growing empire

Kim quickly grew out of her assistant phase, going from Paris Hilton’s sidekick to a reality star thanks to Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The booked and busy beauty used the spotlight to pivot into the business world with SKIMS, and SKKN, a skincare company.

The 42-year-old has also dabbled in justice, following in the footsteps of her father, late attorney Robert Kardashian.

Kim also launched a legal-themed podcast called The System and a Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

Somehow, Kim has remained a hands-on mother of four, regularly attending sports games and school functions.