News Kim Kardashian shares private jet bikini throwbacks

Kim Kardashian is living the high life aboard a private jet in a beautiful diamond bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia Kim Kardashian showed fans a glimpse of her fabulous life as she posed in a diamond bikini on Kylie Jenner’s private jet with a few of her closest friends. Kardashian fans likely recall that Kim wore the ensemble for her birthday last month, but she never got around to posting the content from her special day.

Kim loaded her squad onto a private jet for a birthday celebration in Las Vegas.

As Kim revealed in the post, things didn’t go according to plan. Kim still kept a positive attitude, though, revealing in the caption that it’s all about the journey. And considering that Kim spent her journey on a luxurious private jet, her optimistic outlook wasn’t much of a surprise.

The SKKN founder shared a carousel jam-packed with content from her birthday weekend on her Instagram for her 334 million followers.

She began the carousel with a peace sign and a pout — two of Kim’s signature poses.

Kim Kardashian in diamond bikini lives the high life

Kim looked gorgeous as a bleach-blonde with her fingers on the roof of the airplane while standing in the aisle. She stared to the side and arched her back in a diamond-encrusted string bikini with a matching thick choker that featured a cross pendant.

The reality TV star pivoted her hips, wearing sparkly pants of the same material as the bikini. The purple mood lighting on Kylie’s jet added to the overall party vibe of the shot.

Next, Kim descended from the plane with Vegas showgirls on each side of the plane’s exit. Kim held a flute of champagne in the air with a strawberry placed on the rim as she looked ready to celebrate her big day.

The third picture showed Kim and her former assistant with fluffy white boas around their necks, a clear indication of celebration.

A swipe right showed the lineup of ladies who helped Kim celebrate, including Khadijah and Malika Haqq, Steph Shepherd, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Tracy Romulus, Natalie Halcro, and Olivia Pierson. The ladies posed in a hanger in front of Kylie’s jet with balloons above the aircraft to wish Kim a happy birthday.

Another picture showed Kim and her crew inside an In N’ Out burger.

Kim completed the carousel with another peace sign and a kiss as she sat in the lap of luxury with her phone in hand.

As Kim reflected in her caption, she and her friends were headed to Vegas to see Usher. However, when the plane approached Sin City, gusts of wind prohibited them from touching down and seeing the show.

Kim still looked like she had a great time and was able to take a break from her successful business ventures.

Kim Kardashian’s SKKN skincare

One of Kim’s business ventures has been her SKKN skincare line which has replaced KKW Beauty.

She dropped SKKN on June 21 as a simple, stripped-down line featuring her favorite ingredients such as hyaluronic acid.

The products in Kim’s signature neutral shades feature cylindrical packaging and the entrepreneur sells the items on her SKKN website.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.