The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 reunion looks — See the outrageous cast outfits

The ladies had some interesting outfit choices for the RHOSLC reunion show. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 reunion looks feature outrageous cast outfits that fans have wasted no time criticizing.

Bravo dropped the RHOSLC Season 2 reunion trailer yesterday, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come from the three-part event. Host Andy Cohen addressed Mary Cosby’s absence before the first-look teaser revealed some jaw-dropping moments.

There’s no question the three-part reunion show has The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans talking. However, it’s not just the cast’s actions that have people buzzing. It’s the ladies’ choices in outfits for the reunion show.

What are The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 reunion looks?

While Mary was a no-show, Heather Gay, Jennie Nguyen, Jen Shah, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Meredith Marks all attended to dish the good, the bad, and the ugly of RHOSLC Season 2. The wintery background was beautiful, but was outshined by the outfit choices from the cast.

Heather opted for a long, dark sapphire, velvet dress with a slit and a large flower decoration on the side. Whitney chose a green velvet dress with one sleeve that featured a glove and sequin decoration. Lisa wore a shimmery, fuchsia/purple sleeveless dress that gathered in the middle and gave off a metallic vibe.

Fired star Jennie picked a bright royal blue, one-sleeve dress with a crystal-embellished design and high slit. Jen went all out with a dark purple velvet dress with feathers that overtook her face. Meredith donned a tea blue pantsuit with feather sleeves and mesh covering her cleavage.

What has the RHOSLC cast said about their Season 2 reunion outfits?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans dubbed the Season 2 reunion outfits “terrible.” After a slew of backlash over their looks, Lisa defended the ladies’ outfit choices during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I think everyone picked what they felt comfortable in and was true to their style. I actually loved my dress,” Lisa expressed.

Meredith was also given a chance to share her thoughts on her RHOSCL Season 2 reunion pantsuit when she stopped by WWHL.

“Well, I loved my reunion look. I think it was fun. I think it was pretty. I thought that the sleeve brought back to my birthday Season 1. I loved the color. I loved the crystal mesh. I was very happy with it,” Meredith stated.

During her Watch What Happens Live appearance, Whitney told Andy that she doesn’t care what people think.

“Why do I have to defend it? I felt hot, sexy. I felt good. Why should I care what anyone else thinks?” Whitney said.

There’s certainly a lot for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans to look forward to at the season 2 reunion show. The cast outfits are just one thing that will have viewers buzzing when the show hits Bravo airwaves.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.