Sunday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City began with the ladies preparing for events surrounding the Sundance Film Festival.

Lisa Barlow is shown setting up several events for Sundance with her company LUXE Marketing. She declared herself the “Sundance Queen.”

Whitney Rose threw her 52-year-old husband, Justin Rose, a birthday party hosted at the home of Kathryn Burns in Park City. Heather Gay declared Kathryn Burns, owner of the Park City Live music venue, the real “Sundance Queen.”

Whitney said that she throws her husband a birthday party every year and noted he sacrificed his relationship with the church and family to marry her.

The couple met while Justin was married and the two had an affair. Justin was Whitney’s boss, and the couple was kicked out of the Mormon church over the affair

That doesn’t seem to slow Whitney down, though and she clearly had a blast at Justin’s birthday party.

Whitney being the biggest party girl on #RHOSLC is my favourite plot twist of 2020 @whitneywildrose pic.twitter.com/F2jVwIYCP6 — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) December 17, 2020

Heather Gay notes in her confessional that Justin married Whitney because of her wild side.

“She can turn it up,” said Heather. “She is decades younger, decades sexier, and she’s not afraid to show it,” she added.

Jen Shah and Mary Cosby reunite at birthday bash

Mary Cosby was determined to squash her beef with Jen Shah at Justin’s birthday bash, but Jen was resistant.

Jen told Mary that Mary hurt her feelings and Mary apologized. Mary told Jen that Jen hurt her feelings and Jen did not apologize.

Jen claimed not to remember screaming that Mary Cosby f**ked her grandfather at the crowded party. Mary decided to move on but took note that Jen neglected to apologize.

Heather looks for sex at Jen’s Sundance party

Heather told Whitney earlier in the episode that she wasted 15 years being married while not in love.

She said in her confessional that she was a virgin when she got married and never sowed her oats. She also feared that no one in the Mormon community would want her because she was divorced with children.

Heather also said that she wanted to find no-strings-attached sex. She went on a mission to find a one-night stand at Jen’s party with the encouragement of Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Jen Shah and Whitney Rose.

After flirting with a man at the party, Heather told him, “Girls love men with big equipment.” Heather told the man she wanted to get him drunk and when he said that he was sober, Heather said, “I can take you stone-cold, baby.”

Heather and the man eventually left the party together.

I’ve never been more happy for a housewife! #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/E9My8MEL5L — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) December 17, 2020

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.