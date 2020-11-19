The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City recap: Season 1 episode 2, A Snow Mountain of Trouble.

The second episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continued with Jen Shah going off about Mary Cosby’s comment last week during Meredith Mark’s birthday party.

Jen hosted Meredith’s birthday party at her house and Mary commented that it smelled like a hospital.

Jen had just returned from the hospital where her aunt received a double amputation and was offended by the comment. She told Mary that she hurt her feelings and ended up in her bathroom ranting about Mary’s response.

She snapped that Mary only made the comment to be an “evil-ass b***h,” as she went off on her rant while talking to her hair stylist.

“Who the f**k says that?” Jen asked.

The other RHOSLC ladies went into the bathroom to comfort her as Jen continued her tirade.

“Disrespecting family? Are you f***ing kidding me right now? And she’s in my godd****d motherf***n’ house? Lookin’ like a godd****d Christmas tree,” said Jen.

via GIPHY

Mary then went into the bathroom to see if Jen was okay. Heather Gay asked Mary why she made the comment. Mary claimed that she didn’t say Jen smelled like a hospital, she said that it smelled like a hospital.

She then went on to describe her trauma from being hospitalized for a month when she gave birth to her son and hates the smell of hospitals. The women buried the hatched for the moment after the ladies calmed Jen down.

via GIPHY

In her confessional, Mary repeated that not only did Jen smell, her whole crew smelled like a hospital. “I don’t know what you want me to do about your aunt. Her legs are gone,” she added.

via GIPHY

Whitney tells Heather that Lisa threatened her

Whitney Rose went ski-boot shopping with Heather and she told Heather that Lisa threatened her with rumors that Whitney is a swinger.

In the confessional, Whitney said that she was a perfect Mormon girl until she met her current husband, whom she met when she was married. The two had a torrid affair in the tight-knit Mormon community and were ex-communicated.

Whitney’s tagline is, “This rose isn’t scared to handle a little prick.” If she is a swinger, one can only hope that the pricks she finds to swing on aren’t too little.

via GIPHY

Meredith is separated

Meredith and her husband, Seth, go out to dinner and the couple discuss being separated. After asking who Meredith told about the couple’s separation, Seth asked Meredith if their marriage is made to last.

“I hope so,” Meredith said. In the confessional, Seth said he isn’t dating anyone else and he sure hopes to hell Meredith isn’t, either. The camera flashes to a close-up of Meredith with an unhappy facial expression.

via GIPHY

Mountain mayhem

Later in the episode, the ladies went skiing and Mary, Lisa Barlow and Jen stayed on the bunny hill as the other ladies showed off their skills. Heather dissed Jen and Mary because their outfits indicated that they were avid skiers.

Whitney notes that she is going to Mary’s church with her drug-addicted father and the topic of judgment came up. She then confronted Lisa about her swinger comment at the dinner table.

Whitney said that she felt judged by Lisa as well as threatened. Lisa denied threatening her and said not to shoot the messenger because she told Whitney a ‘rumor’ that Lisa heard.

Lisa claimed to always have good intentions and came with “love and kindness,” before she told Whitney, “I don’t care enough to judge you.”

Heather called Lisa out for being rude and also lectured her for telling Jen that Heather was the good-time girl who flashed a group of people in college.

via GIPHY

Lisa told Heather that she couldn’t control how Heather perceives her and lost her temper after Heather said, “Everything you do is out of love and kindness?”

“I have never done anything mean to you,” Lisa snapped. “Until you figure out what it is that I trigger in you, we can’t have a good, solid conversation and move forward,” Lisa said. She finished her rant with, “Thumbs up. F**k you!”

via GIPHY

Lisa eventually apologized for anything offensive she may have said and the ladies all seemingly agreed to move on.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.