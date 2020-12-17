Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is doing a Vanderpump Rules crossover at Sundance

Bravo is giving fans the dream team crossover as the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Vanderpump Rules cast members meet at Sundance.

Bravo TV uploaded a teaser of tonight’s RHOSLC episode to its Instagram.

In the teaser, RHOSLC stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose greet Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Lala Kent while both parties were attending a Sundance party.

“So I was born and raised in Park City,” Katie tells the RHOSLC women.

“My ex is from Park City,” Heather replies.

“I know it’s such a small world but Utah is even smaller,” Katie remarks.

“Are you in a relationship now?” Lala asks after the mention of Heather’s ex.

“No,” Heather admits. “I’m trying.”

“Are you dating?” Katie follows up.

“Not really…no,” Heather continues. “Jen said this whole party’s for me.”

Both of the Vanderpump Rules costars agree that Heather should use the party as an opportunity to live it up and meet someone.

Based on their reactions, it seems as if Katie and Lala will try to help Heather get laid during the episode.

Lala’s reaction to the series

Once RHOSLC was announced, Katie and Lala both opened up about their Utah roots.

“I’m from Salt Lake City so this was like Christmas for me!” she told Page Six following the big announcement at BraovCon 2019.

“I asked [Andy Cohen], I was like, ‘What do you think about it?’ And he was like, ‘It’s going to be so good.’ And I’m not even shocked by that because people that were raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, are crazy,” she continued. “So it’s gonna make the best TV ever. Out of all these cities and they picked my hometown. I’m like, I told them, ‘Ladies, put on for my city. Please!’”

Katie shaded one of the RHOSLC stars before appearing on the show.

Katie came for Lisa Barlow after she claimed to be greatly involved with Sundance and was deemed to be the Sundance Queen.

Jen Shah had even claimed that if someone wants to get into a Sundance Party, they have to suck up to Lisa and “kiss the ring.”

However, Katie declared that Lisa might not be as influential at the Sundance Film Festival as she claims.

“I’m from Park City, where the Sundance Film Festival takes place, and that may not make a lot of a difference but still, I’ve been to a lot of parties there [and I’ve] never heard this woman’s [Lisa Barlow] name,” Katie said. “There are people’s names who I know to use and she’s definitely not one of them. Just saying.”

Lisa has since clapped back at Katie’s comments and said that viewers will see the significance of her role at Sundance during the season.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.