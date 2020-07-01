The Real Housewives of Potomac taglines are out — Here’s when RHOP returns to Bravo

The Real Housewives of Potomac was forced to cancel their scheduled premiere a few months ago, but now things are back on track.

The show got pushed back from its original air date after the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Since the other Bravo shows were unable to film during the lockdown, the network decided to make some scheduling changes so that viewers would have fresh content in the summer.

Fans were disappointed by the news, but now we are getting much closer to the RHOP premiere.

As a matter of fact, the taglines have been revealed adding an extra layer of excitement as we anticipate the return.

Check out the RHOP taglines

Bravo recently dropped the taglines for the upcoming season, and it’s giving us some clues as to what we can expect from the ladies of Potomac.

All the women from last season are back to bring the drama with the addition of one new cast member.

First up is Gizelle Bryant, her tagline states, “I’m still the baddest thing walking and the most anointed one talking.”

The green-eyed bombshell confessed during the Season 3 reunion that she was once again dating her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, a megachurch pastor. So the word ‘anointed’ in her tagline is a clue that this rekindled romance with Jamal will play out during Season 4.

Gizelle’s bestie, Robyn Dixon, states in her tagline, “I live in a house full of ballers but I never get played” referring to her ex-husband and current boyfriend, former basketball player, Juan Dixon.

The grand dame of Potomac, Karen Huger is back in full force and will most likely focus on her new business venture, her own perfume brand. Karen’s tagline is, “Honey the grand dame doesn’t repeat history, she makes it.”

Monique Samuels was pregnant most of Season 3, but we saw the beginning of her feud with Candiace Dillard Basset, which will carry into Season 4.

Furthermore, we hear that things will even get physical between the two women toward the end of the season. Monique’s tagline states, “Maybe if you tried a little harder, you wouldn’t have to try me.”

As for Candiace Dillard Basset, she says, “Reading is fundamental, and honey I own the library.”

Ashley Darby also has an ongoing feud with Candiace, and there will be lots of drama surrounding her husband Michael Darby as well. Her tagline states, “Now that I got my baby, that’s the only crap I take.”

New addition Dr. Wendy Osefo states in her tagline, “The professor has arrived and class is in session.”

Which Season 5 tagline is your favorite from the bunch, and which one needs a do-over?

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday, August 2 at 9/8c on Bravo.