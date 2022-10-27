The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 taglines are finally here

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 taglines were revealed, and they are juicy. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

As The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 moves full speed ahead, the taglines of the new season are finally here.

Although Season 7 is three episodes in, fans noticed that the ladies were missing a key component to the show: Taglines.

During the introduction of every Housewives franchise, a clip shows each woman and her name, along with a catchy saying.

The montage typically shows the women in full glam and then features different areas of their lives.

Finally, the women come together and hold an object like an orange for The Real Housewives of Orange County or a diamond for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Potomac ladies hold flutes of champagne, and now, they have a toast to accompany their drinks.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 taglines

Gizelle Bryant, who has previously referenced the word on the street, switched up her Season 7 tagline to reflect her attitude. She said, “I’m pretty, petty, and always sitting on ready.”

Ashley Darby, who has been undergoing relationship changes due to her separation from her longtime husband, Michael Darby, alluded to the fact in her tagline. She said, “You may think you know my story, but there’s always a plot twist.”

Robyn Dixon referenced her tendency to be late and said, “When it comes to the truth, I always arrive on time.”

Meanwhile, Candiace Dillard-Bassett incorporated her clap-backs and singing career. She said, “My vocals are clean, but my reads are for filth.”

Mia Thornton, who returned to the show for her second season, said, “I may not remember everything, but you’ll never forget me.”

Dr. Wendy Osefo mentioned her heritage and kind disposition. She said, “I’m a Nigerian Queen with no time for mean.”

Finally, the Grande Dame made an analogy involving her candle, which she previously revealed as her latest business venture. She shared, “Just like a three-wick, I burn slow and never waver.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 so far

Although RHOP Season 7 has only aired three episodes, the latest season has been full of tea.

Fans learned about Ashley’s separation from Michael, and the other ladies have questions.

Similarly, Mia appeared on the hot seat because of her vague health claims.

Gizelle has launched accusations at Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, while Gizelle’s BFF Robyn has backed up the aspiring singer.

Elsewhere, Wendy sought the advice of RHOA alum Peter Thomas for restaurant help.

Karen’s season has been calm so far, but the return of Charrisse Jackson Jordan promises to shake things up for the Grande Dame.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.