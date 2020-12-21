The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, part two kicked off with Gizelle Bryant commenting on Monique Samuels’ claims during part-one of the reunion.

Monique claimed that Gizelle’s ex-husband Jamal Bryant was cheating on her with women in his congregation and had numerous children out of wedlock.

Gizelle said that she has always been transparent regarding her relationship with her ex-husband and current beau, Jamal, and noted that the couple had been through worse.

Ashley stands by her man

A six-months-pregnant Ashley Darby was forced to defend her husband, Michael Darby, after footage him grabbing a producer’s buttocks during season one was shown.

Her husband’s infidelities were also noted, as well as her own. When pressed by Andy, Ashley admitted that if Michael cheated on her again, she would leave him.

Monique addressed the rumor that her trainer fathered her baby. Karen Huger interjected and said that Gizelle and Candiace plotted against Monique to spread the rumor about the baby’s paternity on the show to create drama.

Candiace breaks-down

The altercation between Monique and Candiace Dillard was revisited. The women had a physical altercation during an argument at a winery.

Andy asked Candiace how she felt about the altercation and she began to cry. Andy also asked Monique if she wanted to continue to fight Candiace after the women were pulled apart.

Monique admitted that she did, adding that Candiace was taunting her by calling her derogatory names and noting that if she was to be fired anyway, she may as well finish what she started.

“If I’m fired, I’ma go finish her off,” she said.

A teary-eyed Candiace said that she couldn’t watch the footage initially. She said that she was still traumatized by the altercation because of Monique’s lack of accountability and bullying on social media.

Candiace complained that she’d been harassed by people on social media who said that she got what she deserved because her of her foul mouth.

Monique admitted that she attacked Candiace first but insisted that Candiace triggered her. The RHOP reunion ended with Candiace sobbing after walking off the set.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.