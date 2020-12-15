The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion aired on Sunday night and the first episode of the three-part reunion brought the drama as the ladies rehashed the season with Andy Cohen.

RHOP stars Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels were reunited for the first time since their brutal altercation. When asked who was the best dressed on the show, Monique said Karen Huger. Candiace responded that it was a tie between herself and Karen.

Ashley Darby complimented Wendy Osefo on having four college degrees but added that Wendy often used her education to put people down.

Andy Cohen interjected and told Wendy that RHOP viewers noted that she constantly bragged about her degrees. Wendy responded that she was constantly made to defend her degrees.

Bitter on Twitter

Candiace started an argument with Ashley when she said Ashley’s vocals were trash on her single.

Ashley responded that Candiace should look in the mirror before calling others trash and called out Candiace for her mean-spirited Twitter posts.

“We’re gonna talk about the disgusting things you say on Twitter,” said Ashley.

The women began to argue and Candiace taunted Ashley (who was six months pregnant) with her husband’s infidelities.

“The man you lay with is itchin’. Take a test,” Candiace said.

“Shut the f**k up about talkin’ ‘bout my husband itchin,” responded Ashley.

I can’t even lie! Candiace got the Darbys together with this one 😭😭😭 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/a3S39qgfmv — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) December 14, 2020

Andy read a statement from a viewer condemning Candiace for her poor social media manners. Andy conceded that Candiace was rude on social media and told her matter-of-factly that she was a disaster on Twitter, to which she responded, “Thank you.”

“You’re welcome,” Andy quipped.

My employer when they find my account #RHOP pic.twitter.com/swl7X54VXo — Real Housewives Videos (@doritkemsleys) December 14, 2020

Monique brought receipts

Karen said that the word on the street was that Gizelle Bryant’s ex-husband and current boyfriend Jamal Bryant had a new baby with another woman and was only pretending to be Gizelle’s boyfriend on the show.

Monique brought a book of receipts which included some tea on Gizelle’s minister ex-husband. She had printed text messages between Jamal and another woman, who Monique said was a pastor. Monique read the phone number on the messages to prove they were from Jamal.

When Andy asked Gizelle if the number was Jamal’s, she admitted that it was but called Monique a liar.

“Your pastor boyfriend is slingin’ his big D all around his congregation even in Atlanta as we speak and you know it. You know it,” replied Monique.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.