The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills needs to fire Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has had a ho-hum couple of seasons. Despite the best attempts from producers to reinvigorate the show, Season 14 has proven that there’s no future if it continues to feature Kyle Richards.

As the sole original star left on the Bravo hit, she gets away with much more than her co-stars, ultimately sending the series down the wrong path.

Undoubtedly, RHOBH would never have reached the success it has if Kyle wasn’t a part of the cast. Her family drama with siblings Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards made good TV for many years.

Once upon a time, Kyle had a spring in her step as she took viewers into her life. Despite showcasing some episodes of delusion, the series has mined many storylines from her life.

She’s the definition of OG and was a crucial element of the show’s success, but what else does she have to offer nowadays?

Her storyline on RHOBH Season 13, including the downfall of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky and questions about her relationship with Morgan Wade, took up so much time, and viewers got little in return.

Midway through RHOBH Season 14, we still have so many questions about her personal life, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that we’ve been watching a persona the entire time she’s been on the show.

Kyle Richards is cashing a check and nothing else on RHOBH Season 14

Kyle is a fantastic actress, but she just played up this persona so much better in prior seasons, so our best guess is that she’s checked out of the show because, like viewers, she’s bored of it.

It must have been physically and mentally taxing to have the cameras following her every move for several months a year for the past 15 years, so we fully believe that it’s time she took a breather for the show.

Whether that’s permanent would be down to producers, but it needs to happen for at least a trial period to try to shift the storylines in a funner direction.

Kyle has had her day in the spotlight, and freeing up her salary could allow an A-list star to take her place and give the show a much-needed facelift.

We don’t doubt that a network would be interested in poaching Kyle to chart her next chapter because she’s accrued quite the following during her time on the show, but she has nothing left to give RHOBH.

Kyle needs to leave, and someone bigger needs to take her place

Watching her in her post-marriage life should have delivered some compelling storylines, but without Dorit Kemsley reading her for filth, what would she have done this season for screen time?

The reality is that the rest of the cast is putting in the work, and Kyle expects to cash that check and stick around because of her OG status.

With the ratings down this season, Bravo and producers need to take note and make changes before we have another The Real Housewives of New York on our hands.

What are your thoughts on Kyle’s contributions to the show? Do you think it’s time for her to lose her diamond?

