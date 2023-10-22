The Masked Singer spoilers: Wildcard character revealed for Harry Potter Night

The Masked Singer Season 10 will feature costumed characters giving their best spellbinding performances when Harry Potter Night arrives.

The theme will celebrate JK Rowling’s popular franchise featuring the title character and his friends, as well as magic spells and illusions.

One of the biggest illusions is celebrities attempting to stump audience members, viewers, and panelists who try to guess their identities.

Viewers will see familiar characters from the show’s previous episode, Elton John Night. The mystery celebs dressed as Tiki, Hawk, and Husky return to the stage.

They’ll be joined by a newcomer to Group B, as a Wildcard character was announced during Episode 4.

Details have arrived ahead of the upcoming episode, revealing which new character viewers will get to watch perform.

Who is the Wildcard character for The Masked Singer?

In Episode 4, viewers saw the iconic sports legend and trailblazing activist Billie Jean King revealed as the celebrity in the Royal Hen costume.

Royal Hen’s unmasking arrived after a Smackdown between her and The Hawk, with the latter impressing panelists enough to move on to the next round.

The Hawk advanced after Tiki and Husky wowed audience members enough that they received the most votes of Episode 4’s characters.

A fourth character will arrive as the Wildcard in Episode 5 as The Masked Singer pays tribute to Harry Potter.

The new character is called Sea Queen, as revealed in a preview clip for the episode. Her regal sea costume is enchanting, featuring sparkly blue, silver, and white with a unique creature’s face. Spikes extend from her head and shoulder area.

Panelist Nicole Scherzinger said of the mystery celeb’s performance, “Sea Queen put a spell on all of us!” in preview footage (below) that quickly shows the character.

Along with the new character, viewers will see the panelists dressed in Harry Potter theme costumes, and also a Masked Singer alum from Season 2 stop by, among other surprises.

Previous themes for the show in Season 10 included NFL Night, Elton John Night, and an evening celebrating the 2000s.

Previous sea creatures performed on Masked Singer

The Episode 5 Wildcard character won’t be the first sea creature to perform on The Masked Singer, as previous costumed celebs represented various sea life.

In Season 4 of the show, viewers and panelists witnessed an impressive vocalist perform Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On as a Seahorse character.

It was later revealed that singer Tori Kelly was in the costume as she finished the season in fourth place.

The same season also featured a Jellyfish costume, with Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim unmasked as the character after finishing in fifth place.

Comedian and talk show host Sherri Shepherd was unmasked in Season 3 as the Penguin character.

Season 5 featured Wildcard characters Crab and Orca, with singers Bobby Brown and Mark McGrath in the costumes.

R&B singer Toni Braxton had a surprisingly quick exit from Season 6 as the Pufferfish, while NBA star Dwight Howard as Octopus was the first eliminated that season.

So far, there has yet to be a creature from the sea winning The Masked Singer, though. Viewers and panelists will be eager to see the hints and performance by Sea Queen to start speculating on the costumed character’s identity!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.