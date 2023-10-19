Who is Tiki on The Masked Singer? Season 10 clues and celebrity guesses

The Masked Singer Season 10 continues to unveil some fantastic costumed characters, including four brand-new ones in Episode 4.

It was a night paying tribute to Elton John, with the mystery celebrity characters performing some of his biggest hits.

Among the newcomers to the stage were Tiki, Husky, Hawk, and Royal Hen characters.

By the end of the episode, Royal Hen was unmasked as an iconic and trailblazing woman who’d received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Meanwhile, the other three characters moved on after their performances showed they had the entertainment skills to compete with Gazelle and Cow.

Fans are now attempting to guess who is under the masks for the Episode 4 characters, with Tiki getting some interesting speculation.

The Masked Singer’s Tiki might be a big rockstar

“From as far back as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be a rockstar,” Tiki shared during a clue package presented as a fake Behind the Music documentary.

They revealed they’d sold “millions of records, traveled the world, and partied with some of music’s biggest names.”

However, Tiki called themselves a “stiff drink with a loose mouth,” which led them to trouble.

A fake interview with another character called Pineapple was shown as they said Tiki “definitely rubbed some people the wrong way.” However, Tiki said they got it together and showed they’re still on top of their game.

Tiki performed Elton John’s classic Goodbye Yellow Brick Road for their song. Following the crowd and panel-pleasing performance, Jenny McCarthy called the celeb’s voice “absolutely epic.”

“That is a legend icon rock vocals,” Robin Thicke added.

Tiki’s performance helped him move on to the upcoming Harry Potter-themed episode of Masked Singer with fellow newcomers Husky and Hawk.

Who is Tiki on The Masked Singer?

Clues shown during Tiki’s segment included “Snooze” for an alarm clock, a skull, a monkey, and later an audible clue. One of the men in black appeared at a piano to briefly play I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues.

“If you’re ever feeling bluesy, you can come to me for a good laugh,” Tiki said.

The panelists then offered who they felt were solid guesses for the character’s identity.

“I’m thinking this could be John Stamos,” Jenny said, mentioning it is a rocker who made people laugh.

She brought up Stamos toured with The Beach Boys for the Tiki costume. He also appeared in the popular sitcom Full House for several seasons.

Nicole Scherzinger speculated that it might be Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth who has “energy” and a “tongue in cheek” nature.

Robin brought up the “Snooze” alarm clock clue, suggesting it related to Led Zeppelin star Robert Plant and his solo album Dreamland.

Some guesses from viewers included Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach. Another intriguing guess is actor and musician Jack Black, known for rocking with Tenacious D and being in comedic movie roles.

It seems Tiki may not be revealed too soon, as panelists and viewers were impressed by his voice, which could make him a tough contestant to defeat in Season 10!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.