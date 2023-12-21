The Masked Singer: Gazelle reveal stuns judges with Season 10 unmasking

The Masked Singer Season 10 finale arrived with four celebrities still standing to compete for the coveted Golden Mask trophy.

Unfortunately, only one of the talented characters could win the season, and that meant several unmaskings occurred in the first half of the two-hour finale.

Each contestant performed a unique song after appearing in another segment to explain what the experience on the show has meant to them.

Following the performances, panelists gave their final guesses, with some of the speculations unified and others all over the place.

Throughout the season, at least one panelist was usually spot on with their guess.

However, Gazelle’s unmasking during the season finale left everyone stunned by the celebrity revealed underneath the mask.

The Gazelle was revealed as a villainous TV star

Gazelle impressed viewers and panelists throughout the season with her beautiful performances. It was enough for panelist Ken Jeong to save her by hitting the Golden Bell during the semifinals.

Throughout the season, Ken also maintained that he felt strongly that it was his close friend Constance Wu, which made him get emotional when he spoke. However, Ken was wrong.

Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg speculated that it had to be Ashley Tisdale from High School Musical. Jenny also mentioned a surfboard clue hinting at a Teen Choice Awards winner.

Nicole believed it was Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez, who she mentioned is from Puerto Rico and had spoken about not fitting the typical mold in Hollywood. However, all four panelists were off the mark with their guesses.

When the reveal arrived, everyone was shocked as actress Janel Parrish removed the Gazelle mask.

Who is Janel Parrish on The Masked Singer 10?

Parrish, 35, is best known for portraying the villainous character Mona Vanderwaal in the hit series Pretty Little Liars from 2010 through 2017.

She also appeared in the 2019 Pretty Little Liars spinoff and as Young Cosette in a Broadway production of Les Miserables. She was born in Kāne’ohe, Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised in Honolulu before moving to California in her teens.

Regarding Teen Choice Awards, she won four times for Choice TV – Villain for her performances in Pretty Little Liars. However, she revealed she was able to rediscover something she truly loved with The Masked Singer.

“Singing is my first love. It’s the first thing I ever did when I was kid. Somewhere along my journey, singing became my biggest fear and my biggest insecurity…I got to tap into my voice, and now I feel like a singer, and it’s because of you guys. Thank you!” Parrish said.

Before exiting, Parrish did an encore performance of One the Radio by Donna Summer.

The Gazelle’s performance in The Masked Singer finale

During the earlier portion of the show, Gazelle delivered yet another beautiful performance on The Masked Singer stage.

She sang Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol with a performance that seemed to resonate with everyone in the building.

During her segment ahead of the performance, she thanked Ken for saving her so she could keep performing on the show.

She said being disguised as Gazelle “helped me find my voice and confidence in singing again, and now I never want to stop.”

When Ken saved Gazelle, it was because he genuinely believed actress Constance Wu was in the costume. However, Parrish apologized and thanked him again in her farewell speech.

“Ken, I’m sorry I’m not Constance. Thank you for being my champion this season,” she said.

After her remarks, Ken called Gazelle one of the best voices he’s heard on the show. Panelists and audiences likely agreed based on her impressive vocal range throughout the season.

The Masked Singer Season 10 episodes are available on Hulu. The Masked Singer Season 11 is TBA for March 2024 on Fox.