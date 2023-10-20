Jenny McCarthy pays tribute to late Suzanne Somers: ‘She was a radiant force of transformation’

Suzanne Somers left an indelible impression on millions of fans, and that includes fellow comedic actress Jenny McCarthy.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Suzanne lost her battle with cancer just one day before turning 77.

The beloved actress put herself on the map when she portrayed the iconic character Chrissy Snow in the 1970s sitcom Three’s Company.

Suzanne went on to star in dozens of other movies and TV shows, most notably the 1990s sitcom Step by Step.

The California native inspired other female actors, especially her blonde-haired, blue-eyed counterpart, Jenny McCarthy.

Suzanne and Jenny became close friends during Suzanne’s time here on Earth, and Jenny considered the late actress her mentor.

Following the news of her confidante’s passing, Jenny penned a touching tribute to the star, pointing out all of Suzanne’s qualities that made her such an inspiration.

Jenny remembered Suzanne in a heartfelt homage, as shared by Variety.

Jenny McCarthy was ‘captivated’ by Suzanne Somers

Admittedly, Jenny was enthralled by Suzanne’s role as Chrissy Snow, and it inspired her in her own acting career.

“During my formative years, watching Three’s Company, I was captivated by Suzanne,” Jenny said of the late actress.

“It wasn’t just her physical beauty that left an impression, but her impeccable comedic timing, her remarkable ability to poke fun at herself, and, most notably, her uncanny gift for winning over hearts effortlessly.”

Jenny had the pleasure of meeting Suzanne after arriving in Hollywood, and the two shared a meal and got to know each other.

Their get-together sparked the beginning of a lifetime of friendship that Jenny will forever cherish.

As Jenny put it, Suzanne was an “icon, legend, actress, author, trailblazer, entrepreneur, activist, daughter, sister, mother, wife, and friend.”

Jenny had the pleasure of recreating Suzanne’s iconic Three’s Company character, Chrissy Snow

One of Jenny’s most fond memories of Suzanne was working alongside the iconic actress on her show, The Jenny McCarthy Show.

In one episode, Jenny portrayed Suzanne’s legendary character, Chrissy Snow, and Suzanne played her mom. Suzanne also lent her vocal talents to The Jenny McCarthy Show as the voice behind its theme song.

Jenny also paid tribute to Suzanne on Instagram, where she shared a set of photos of herself and Suzanne in character on the set of The Jenny McCarthy Show for their Three’s Company spoof.

“I lost a friend today,” Jenny began her caption.

“[Suzanne Somers] was not only a dear friend but also was a true pioneer in business and in women’s health.”

“She taught me so much and I will forever be grateful for her kindness, her mentoring and her sense of humor that touched so many of us. We will miss you. ❤️😢 RIP,” Jenny concluded.