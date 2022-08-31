The Kardashians: Kylie Jenner admits to crying ‘nonstop’ after birth of son

Kylie Jenner opens up about the difficult time following the birth of her son. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner is opening up again about her postpartum struggles after the February birth of her son.

The latest revelations from Kylie appeared in the newest teaser for The Kardashians Season 2.

The clip features Kylie getting brutally honest. She says, “I should be really happy right now. I just had this new baby, but I’ve cried nonstop for like three weeks.

Big sister Kendall gave an ear to Kylie on the couch, listening to Kylie’s postpartum struggles.

Kylie previously revealed, “This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter,” adding: “postpartum has not been easy.”

Kylie continued, “Because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

The Kardashians Season 2 will bring the drama

Pete Davidson was supposed to appear in Season 2 after he was in the promotional teaser released before his breakup with Kim.

Now that Kim and Pete are over, he will reportedly be a background character. Without Pete’s presence, there are plenty of other things which could occupy screen time.

One major highlight will be Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding to Travis Barker.

In fact, the teaser features Kris Jenner, who says, “I’m just so excited for Khloe and Travis.”

There are other gems in the new teaser, including Kim K’s shoot with the Victoria’s Secret Angels and Kendall Jenner’s coming into her womanhood.

Kim and Khloe talk about Kim’s ill-fated Variety interview, where she encouraged people to “get off their a**ses and work.”

Keeping up with Kylie Jenner before Season 2 premiere

Kylie Jenner has had a busy month. She supported her baby daddy, Travis Scott, as he returned to perform in London following the Astroworld tragedy last November.

Kylie also had a photo op in Germany where she visited a Kylie Cosmetics lab to check out formulations. Unfortunately, that ended in drama as fans were concerned Kylie was not following safety protocols.

Then, Kylie turned 25 years old with an exclusive party featuring some sisters and close friends. Kylie also brought her mini-me Stormi along, and documented the festivities.

Finally, Kylie enjoyed the launch of Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty. All of Kylie’s sisters and friends attended the event, celebrating Kylie’s new blush line.

But it was Kylie’s rudeness to a fan and industry member that rubbed many the wrong way. Monsters and Critics was the first to report the exchange, which later went viral.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.