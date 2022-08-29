Kourtney Kardashian in two string bikinis shares Travis Barker love

Kourtney Kardashian celebrating her amore from Italy in a bikini with Travis Barker Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kourtney Kardashian is reminiscing about last August, when she and her husband, Travis Barker, enjoyed a romantic trip to Italy.

Kourtney shared fond memories from the trip a year ago, featuring food, drinks, and two bikinis.

The Instagram carousel featured ten photos for the viewing pleasure of Kourtney’s 196 million Instagram followers.

Kourtney and Travis shared large amounts of PDA, including the first picture where she leaped into his arms and wore a green string bikini.

Only Kourtney’s tiny mint bikini strings were visible as she embraced Travis for the cameras.

Kourt wrapped her arms and legs around her beau with blue skies and waters in the background.

The second photo featured a beach town ristorante full of Italian delicacies and an old-world vibe. Next in the carousel were Travis and Kourtney’s hands, both holding colorful gelato cones.

Kourtney, a huge architecture fan, posted a photo of a beautiful home built into the cliffs of Italy. The home featured lush greenery, local trees, and beautiful balconies for the home in pale yellows and reds.

Then, it was back to selfie mode as Kourtney and Travis wore goggles and made silly faces. The eldest Kardashian switched into a black string bikini and got a bronze glow.

The carousel ended with bright drinks for two, each featuring lemons as they overlooked a pebbly beach.

Kourtney’s caption read, “Italian Riviera, August 2021.”

Although Kourtney just got married in May, she has been reminiscing about that moment ever since.

However, fans have yet to see the wedding preparations and ceremony, except for what was on The Kardashians Season 1.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Season 2

Travis Barker’s engagement and proposal to Kourtney Kardashian were prominent storylines for Season 1. It follows that Season 2 will feature Kourtney’s big day and all of the festivities that fans saw on social media posts.

The wedding featured designs by Dolce & Gabbana, who provided garments for the entire KarJenner clan. In addition, the Italian designer created Kourtney’s veil with an embroidered image of the Virgin Mary, Mediterranean flowers, and the words, “Family, Loyalty, Respect.” Kourtney told Vogue that the Virgin Mary veil was added because of Travis’ head tattoo featuring the religious icon.

Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, were present, as were Travis’ three kids, Landon, Alabama, and Atiana. Scott Disick, Rob Kardashian, and Caitlyn Jenner were not in attendance.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22, 2022.