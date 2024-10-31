The Golden Bachelor’s Leslie Fhima breaks silence on Jordan Heller romance rumors

Earlier this week, Leslie Fhima and Jordan Heller shared photos while they posed together.

It should surprise no one that the soccer game pic instantly sparked dating rumors.

It even had Bachelor Nation assuming that Leslie was The Golden Bachelor alum that Joan Vassos hooked one of her suitors up with.

They also looked cute and happy in the photo, adding to the intrigue.

With The Golden Bachelorette’s first season ending soon, fans of the senior spin-offs are interested in which alumni might end up together off-screen.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, Leslie is breaking her silence about spending time with Jordan, and it looks like sparks may really be flying, or at least there’s some potential.

Leslie Fhima opens up about hanging out with Jordan Heller

It turns out that Leslie and Jordan weren’t actually on a romantic date together in the photo that she shared to her Instagram Stories, and he reposted it to his.

Instead, Leslie revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “To be honest with you, I just met him the other day. He invited some people to a soccer game. He had a suite and we had so much fun.”

While the outing may have only been a friendly soccer game, it doesn’t mean they aren’t heading for romance after the meetup.

Leslie admitted that Jordan is “very cute.” She told the outlet, “He’s very, very handsome.”

When pressed about whether it may be a love match, Leslie teased, “I think we have a lot in common, so you never know.”

Mark Anderson also sparked dating rumors after The Golden Bachelorette elimination

Jordan Heller isn’t the only one of Joan Vassos’ men who is sparking dating rumors after getting dumped on TV.

Mark Anderson also stepped out with another woman following his time as one of Joan’s suitors and despite calls to make him The Golden Bachelor lead, he may be off the market.

Kelsey’s dad was spotted in a photo shared by One Tree Hill alum Barbara Woods.

In the photo, she was dressed as Cinderella to his Prince Charming. Her daughter was also in the photo dressed as Groku, also known as Baby Yoda.

The caption teased romance even more as Barbara wrote, “When Cinderella and Prince Charming have a baby.”

Naturally, the comments section went wild with fans hoping this romance is real, as seemingly everyone wants to see Mark find love after falling in love with him on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor and falling even deeper while watching him on The Bachelorette.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.