Leslie Fhima sparks dating rumors with one of Joan Vassos The Golden Bachelorette finalists

There’s a lot of love in the air lately as stars from the Bachelor Nation senior spin-offs have started stepping out together.

Last week, Joan Vassos admitted that she played matchmaker with two of her Golden Bachelorette men, trying to set them up with The Golden Bachelor castmates.

She shared that one hookup looked like it was working out while another did not.

Now, it looks like we have confirmation, possibly, that one of the matches she made involved The Golden Bachelor runner-up, Leslie Fhima.

That’s because Leslie and Jordan Heller shared a photo of themselves out together in Los Angeles, and they look like a cute couple.

Leslie posted the photo first, to her Instagram stories, and tagged Jordan in it. He reposted and added a flashing “Winner” sticker, making it clear that this was a successful outing for the latest Bachelor Nation couple.

It looks like there may be a love match in senior Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: @lesliefhima/Instagram

Jordan Heller was sent home after Hometown Dates

Joan Vassos took four men to the Hometown Dates episode of The Golden Bachelorette.

She got to see the hometowns and meet the families of Pascal Ibgui, Jordan Heller, Chock Chapple, and Guy Gansert.

Ultimately, she had three roses to hand out at the end of the episode and tried to be strategic about who she sent home after admitting that she still wasn’t really in love with any of them yet.

She also knew that two men clearly weren’t in love with her either.

Fearing that Jordan wouldn’t get there in time for The Golden Bachelorette finale and may not choose her, she sent him home and decided to move forward to the Fantasy Suites episode with Chock, Guy, and Pascal.

Will Joan Vassos find love or leave The Golden Bachelorette with nobody?

With the Fantasy Suites episode coming up next, the latest The Golden Bachelorette sneak peek shows that even Joan doubts whether she can find her person before the season ends.

She and her remaining three mean head to Tahiti to spend some time in paradise together, and while there, she has a bit of a breakdown while trying to figure out who wants to be with her and who just isn’t feeling it.

She has to choose two of the three men to move forward to the finale day and, ultimately, will hand out a final rose while seemingly still full of doubt.

While Jordan clearly wasn’t a good fit for Joan, he was a good fit in Bachelor Nation and it looks like he may be forming a reality TV couple with fan-favorite Leslie Fhima, which is exciting for fans of the senior spin-offs.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.