The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner confirms love: ‘I’ve found the person’

It looks like The Golden Bachelor’s season finale will be a fun one.

Gerry Turner has confirmed that he did find love so we won’t be ending the season with no love.

As far as engagement, that’s still yet to be seen.

After tonight, we’ll be down to the final two but last week, Gerry left viewers with a cliffhanger.

He quickly gave his first rose out to Leslie Fhima.

Then he left the room, put his hands on his knees, and announced that he felt like he was going to throw up.

The Golden Bachelor’s sneak peek showed Jesse asking Gerry if he knew what he was going to do, and Gerry said that he did but that he didn’t want to do it.

Gerry Turner confirmed that he found love with Gayle King

In an interview ahead of The Golden Bachelor Women Tell All, Gerry Turner told Gayle King, “I’ve found the person.”

“It was a very difficult choice,” he continued. “The three women at the end are all unique. I love them all, but there was a clear choice. It’s clarified in the Fantasy Suites.”

Gayle King’s interview with Gerry came as a surprise during a panel for Entertainment & The New Longevity: What’s Next at the ROAR Forward Summit at Hearst Tower in New York on Thursday.

During the chat, he also revealed to Gayle, “I hated the rose ceremonies.”

The Golden Bachelor viewers upset with Gerry for telling two women he loves them

Gerry Turner has been one of the best Bachelor stars we’ve seen, but he isn’t without his flaws.

During Hometown Dates, he made a major Bachelor faux pas when he told two women he was in love with them before heading off to the rose ceremony to send someone home.

Gerry seemed to be careful not to say anything out of pocket to Theresa while he was visiting her in New Jersey. But the tables turned when he went to see Faith in Washington, proclaiming his love for her in front of her whole family.

Then, Gerry did it again in Minnesota when he was with Leslie, calling her his “girl” and telling her he loved her too.

As The Golden Bachelor viewers know, he only gets to choose one woman in the end, meaning someone is getting the “L” word before breaking her heart.

That had some viewers thinking that maybe it was a setup for The Golden Bachelorette, which hasn’t been announced yet, as it would mimic Ben Higgins’ season after he told Lauren Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher that he loved both of them, chose Lauren and then JoJo went on to find love on her own season of The Bachelorette.

Here’s who we think Gerry will pick in the end, but this is just a guess, as there seem to be some spoilers about who got that final rose, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.