The Curse of Oak Island star Gary Drayton shares exciting news ahead of Season 12

The Curse of Oak Island fans have reason to celebrate as the show’s resident metal-detecting expert, Gary Drayton, teased what promises to be an electrifying 12th season.

In a recent video shared on social media, Drayton, known for his expertise and infectious enthusiasm, delivered a message that stoked anticipation among the show’s dedicated following.

“Hey Curse of Oak Island fans, Gary Drayton here with me magic wand,” Drayton said, holding up his trusty metal detector.

“I want to let you know this year we are going to do you proud on your favorite show. And I want to say thank you out there to everybody in the fellowship of the fans.”

The Curse of Oak Island follows the Lagina brothers and their team as they pursue the legendary hidden treasure believed to be buried on Oak Island, Nova Scotia.

The show blends historical theories, advanced technology, and relentless excavation to unravel the secrets behind one of the world’s longest-running treasure hunts.

Drayton suggests upcoming discoveries will surpass past seasons

As Season 12 approaches, fans are eager to see what new discoveries await the Lagina brothers, Drayton, and the rest of the treasure-hunting team.

The show, which has captivated audiences with its blend of historical intrigue and suspenseful excavations, is set to premiere a new season on November 12 at 9 p.m. EST on the History Channel.

Drayton’s teaser suggests that the upcoming season will not only uphold but surpass the thrilling experiences of past seasons. Known for uncovering intriguing artifacts with his “magic wand,” Drayton’s skill with metal detection has been pivotal in advancing the team’s search for the fabled treasure.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, rumors about this season’s direction have already fueled excitement. Observers have noted an influx of heavy machinery being transported to Oak Island, indicating that more intensive excavation work is on the horizon.

Reports also suggest that the team may have identified significant tunnels beneath the Money Pit, hinting at potential breakthroughs in their quest to solve the island’s enduring mystery.

Gary Drayton pays tribute to fans of The Curse of Oak Island

Drayton’s heartfelt acknowledgment of the show’s viewers—dubbed the “fellowship of the fans”—highlights the loyalty that has made The Curse of Oak Island a long-standing success.

The show’s blend of modern technology, rich storytelling, and historical context has built a community of enthusiasts who are as invested in the search as the team itself.

“We’re going to do you proud,” Drayton’s promise echoes across the fanbase, fueling the collective anticipation for what could be a season filled with major discoveries.

As the countdown to the premiere continues, viewers are encouraged to share their theories, excitement, and hopes for the new season.

With a reputation for uncovering the unexpected, Drayton and the team are poised to make Season 12 an unmissable chapter in the ongoing saga of Oak Island.

Stay tuned—Season 12 of The Curse of Oak Island is set to be a thrilling adventure that both loyal fans and new viewers won’t want to miss.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 will debut on Tuesday, November 12, at 9/8c on the History Channel.