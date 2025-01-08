The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 7 recap: The Laginas are closer than ever to Oak Island’s secrets

In the latest episode of The Curse of Oak Island, titled It’s All Your Vault, the team led by Rick and Marty Lagina made significant strides in their quest to uncover the island’s long-standing mysteries.

The episode began with Rick Lagina convening a meeting at the research center, during which the team examined a substantial section of wood retrieved from a borehole.

This finding led them to speculate that they might have encountered a collapsed tunnel, potentially linked to the elusive Money Pit.

Geoscientist Dr. Ian Spooner had previously noted the absence of metal detections in the Baby Blob area.

However, metal traces were identified approximately 40 feet southwest.

To investigate further, the team drilled a new borehole and, at a depth of 100 feet, discovered indications of a tunnel. This unexplored area is believed to harbor a potential vault, prompting plans for additional drilling to gather more data.

Artifacts unearthed on Lot 5

On Lot 5, the team uncovered a stone foundation yielding a pipe stem from the 1700s bearing the initials “TD,” which they attributed to Thomas Dormer, a British pipemaker.

Additionally, metal detection expert Gary Drayton discovered a button, initially mistaken for a coin, a lead ball, and a fragment of silver, which the team speculated could be part of a treasure.

Archaeologist Helen Sheldon analyzed the silver piece, confirming its authenticity and suggesting that its cut edge indicated it might be an ancient coin.

However, Emma Culligan’s further examination revealed that the silver contained a high aluminum content, indicating its modern origin.

In contrast, the lead ball was determined to be pure and possibly dated back to the 1600s or earlier.

These findings, alongside previous discoveries like the scallop lead barter token, provide additional clues about the creators of the Lot 5 foundation and potential links to the Money Pit.

Progress in the Money Pit excavation

In the Money Pit area, the team focused on a borehole where high traces of gold had been detected at a depth of 100 feet.

Analysis of extracted materials, including mud sausages and wood, suggested the presence of an in-situ structure.

The discovery of blackened wood led to the hypothesis that it could be part of an undiscovered tunnel.

The team expressed excitement over finding what they believe to be an undocumented tunnel between 110 to 117 feet, potentially connected to the Money Pit.

Further excavation revealed additional wood and a material resembling concrete or limestone, which the team speculated could be the Chappell Vault, a significant target in their treasure hunt.

This development was deemed one of their most promising leads in the search for Oak Island’s fabled treasure.

The episode concluded with a teaser for the upcoming installment, indicating that the team would shift their focus to the swamp area.

The preview hinted at the discovery of a log with potential significance and an artifact that generated considerable excitement among the team members.

The teaser also suggested growing confidence within the team about locating the Money Pit, heightening anticipation for the next episode.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.