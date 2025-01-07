The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 7 preview: The Chappell Vault may have been discovered

On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, The Curse of Oak Island returns from the holiday break with a new episode, It’s All Your Vault, on History.

The teaser suggests the team is closer than ever to uncovering the legendary Chappell Vault.

It is a potential treasure chamber that has intrigued explorers and viewers for decades.

In Episode 6, the team explored Lot 5 and uncovered intriguing artifacts, including a cast iron stove potentially linked to a 17th-century mystery.

At the Money Pit, a new borehole yielded frustrating results. Geoscientist Ian Spooner revealed no significant metal traces in previously promising areas, casting doubt on their progress and leaving fans disappointed.

However, Rick Lagina and the team appear to be on the verge of an exciting discovery to kick off the new year.

What is the Chappell Vault?

The Chappell Vault is believed to be a man-made structure buried deep within Oak Island’s infamous Money Pit.

First discovered in 1897 by William Chappell and his team, the vault’s existence was suggested after encountering a concrete-like layer at a depth of approximately 153 feet.

Artifacts recovered from the area, including a fragment of parchment and pieces of chain, fueled speculation that the vault could house priceless historical treasures, religious relics, or pirate booty.

Rick and Marty Lagina and their dedicated team have spent over a decade unearthing Oak Island’s mysteries.

In Season 12, their efforts have focused on utilizing cutting-edge technology, such as seismic scanning and core drilling, to pinpoint the Chappell Vault’s location.

This season’s discoveries have included tantalizing clues, such as layers of wood and concrete-like material consistent with Chappell’s original findings.

What to expect in Episode 7 of Oak Island

In It’s All Your Vault, viewers will witness the team’s latest discovery as they hone in on the Money Pit.

With heavy machinery and advanced sonar equipment, the crew is determined to break through the obstacles that have thwarted treasure hunters for centuries.

The episode teases high tension as new evidence points to the presence of a large, underground void—potentially the Chappell Vault itself.

This discovery could rewrite Oak Island’s history and validate years of relentless searching if confirmed.

Could the vault contain the fabled riches of Captain Kidd, the Ark of the Covenant, or even ancient manuscripts of historical significance?

The Chappell Vault has become a symbol of Oak Island’s enduring mystery.

Its legend has inspired countless theories, from pirate treasure to Templar secrets, for over a century.

The potential discovery of this vault could provide long-awaited answers and cement The Curse of Oak Island as a landmark in treasure-hunting history.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.