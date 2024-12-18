The Curse of Oak Island: Season 12, Episode 6 recap: New results cast doubt on the Money Pit treasure quest

In the latest episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Hide and Seek, the Fellowship of the Dig delves deeper into their ongoing search for Oak Island’s legendary treasures.

With ground-penetrating radar (GPR) results suggesting a possible offset chamber in the Money Pit area, the team faces both breakthroughs and setbacks in their quest.

The episode begins with activity at Lot 5, where the team scrapes around a stone foundation.

Although they uncover various artifacts, none are identified during the episode, leaving their significance a mystery.

Meanwhile, efforts to locate the elusive flood tunnels continue at Smith’s Cove.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They uncover wooden fragments and a mysterious metal object, adding to the intrigue.

The Fellowship discovers a potential 17th-century item

Metal detectors uncover another significant find along the shoreline: an old cast iron stove.

The stove, bearing a starburst design similar to a medieval button found in a previous season, is dated back to the mid-17th but more likely the mid-18th century, sparking excitement among the team.

The Fellowship wonders if the two items are related, and Rick believes they are linked to a deeper mystery yet to be uncovered.

However, the real drama unfolds in the Money Pit area, where a new borehole is drilled based on last week’s GPR results.

Initially, the borehole yields little more than mud and wood fragments, raising concerns about whether the team is digging in the right spot.

Ian Spooner delivers bad news to the Oak Island team

In a pivotal War Room meeting, geoscientist Ian Spooner delivers sobering news: water tests reveal no significant metal traces in key areas previously thought to contain potential treasure.

The Golden Egg, Baby Blob, and other promising anomalies appear to be duds, casting doubt on years of research and exploration.

Despite the disheartening results, the team remains resilient. New findings suggest that truckloads of metals might be located in an area previously dismissed by treasure hunters during earlier digs.

This revelation reignites hope as another borehole produces more wood fragments, hinting that the elusive offset chamber could still be within reach.

As the episode concludes, the Fellowship reflects on the challenges and uncertainties of their search.

While setbacks dominate the narrative, the discovery of the stove and the persistent hints of treasure in the Money Pit area remind viewers that the Oak Island mystery is far from over.

Fans are left eagerly anticipating the next episode, hoping the team’s unyielding determination will eventually lead to the discovery of the island’s legendary secrets.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.