The Curse of Oak Island recap: The swamp is 100% man-made say the experts

In this week’s episode of The Curse of Oak Island, most of the action took place in the swamp, where the guys got to grips with some real archaeology, and we got some expert analysis into the connection between the marshy land and Money Pit.

The guys also received a delivery of some real heavy equipment from the ROC and Irving drilling companies.

In what will be the team’s most ambitious operation to date, a giant oscillator will allow them to excavate a larger area of the island than ever before, and this time they’re determined to hit the Money Pit.

However, as the equipment took some time to set up, the guys left ROC and Irving to that task while they went to work in the swamp.

Geologist Dr. Spooner was back giving his expert analysis of the swamp, and this time he brought a friend, archaeologist Professor Aaron Taylor.

Professor Taylor knows his stuff, so the guys asked him what he thought of the paved area, and after some careful study of the ground, he announced, “I don’t know what it is, but I believe it was intentionally made – it’s manmade.”

The mysteries of the eye of the swamp

Next, they head over to the eye of the swamp to examine the peculiar boulders in that area. As narrator Robert Clothworthy pointed out, this is an extraordinary and mysterious area, a place where very little vegetation grows.

Some experts believe the eye of the swamp to be representative of the Illuminati’s all-seeing eye, and others have theorized that the Knights Templar may have buried treasure in the area, which might include the Arc of the Covenant and the Holy Grail.

While neither Dr. Spooner or Professor Taylor could shed any more light on those particular theories, they did have some valuable and practical thoughts on the area’s initial purpose.

The Professor agreed with Dr. Spooner that the eye could have been used as a clay mine (don’t forget Jack Begley recently discovered clay there).

Our experts reckoned that clay was mined here and transported away using the paved area to be later used in the construction of the Money Pit.

It’s all starting to come together and make sense now.

The Oak Island swamp is definitely human-made

Marty Lagina was happy because he now had “five to six experts from four different disciplines who think the swamp is manmade.”

This swamp has been “experted” beyond all doubt!

A short time later, Rick, Jack, and Billy Gerhardt stumble upon what looked like another rock feature that they thought appeared similar to the paved area.

Unfortunately, before they could adequately examine it, their hole filled up with water at a surprising speed.

Was this yet another booby trap thrown up by this difficult island?

Dr. Spooner swung by again to let us know it looked the same as the paved area. The guys clearly need to find out just how large the area is.

In the meantime, as Tom Nolan said, “as usual more questions than answers.”

Boy! He got that right, but that’s part of the reason why the series is so compelling.

