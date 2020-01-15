The Curse of Oak Island: New theory suggests Knights Templar buried Ark of the Covenant in swamp

Subscribe to our The Curse of Oak Island newsletter!

A fascinating theory has been developing in the last couple of episodes of The Curse of Oak Island that could solve the Oak Island mystery.

A small group of experts has been working with the crew on the island and has come up with a theory that involves the Knights Templar, the all-seeing eye, and possibly the Ark of the Covenant.

It all started last week with theorist Corjan Mol.

Mol has been studying the paintings of Nicolas Poussin, 1594 -1665, who was a leading painter in the classical French Baroque style. Mol had discovered that three of Poussin’s paintings made what he thought were references to Oak Island and buried treasure.

Following the geometric shapes that Poussin had embedded in his paintings, Mol argued that when superimposed beside Nolan’s Cross on the swamp, the paintings appeared to be pointing to a specific spot; they looked like a map and X marked the spot.

This week, Mol was back in the War Room, and fellow theorist Chris Morford joined him. The pair had discovered another painting that revealed the “all-seeing eye.” A symbol that is universally known to represent the Illuminati and their predecessors, the Knights Templar.

This discovery seems to correlate with their theory that Poussin was privy to secret information about hidden treasure on Oak Island. He embedded clues in his paintings that all pointed to the loot being buried at the Eye of the swamp, exactly where the team previously discovered some kind of buried structure.

“That’s the hardest part [of the swamp] to dig,” laments Marty.

Their basic theory is the Knights Templar discovered the Ark of the Covenant along with other treasures sometime after 1095. Mol believes that at some point, they left Europe for the new world, perhaps fleeing persecution. He thinks they took the treasure with them and buried it on Oak Island. The swamp was created to hide it all.

At this point, enter Dr. Ian Spooner, who’s been digging for samples at two sites in the swamp. At the Eye, he says the ground underneath has been disturbed, and he thinks there was a significant excavation done in that area around 1675. Was someone looking for the Ark of the Covenant in 1675?

A second sample from another part of the swamp led Dr. Spooner to say, “the swamp was initiated in 1220 AD.” What he meant was that he believes the marshy land is human-made and that it was created in the 13th Century.

The Geoscientist said, “something super big was going on here.”

“It’s Templar baby,” exclaimed Gary Drayton as all they all starting showing their excitement.

Rick says that discovering the Templars were in Nova Scotia in the 13th Century would change the course of history and, for him, would be “better than any treasure.”

Even Marty, who has never made his dislike of the swamp a secret, said: “I’m getting all enthused about the swamp, come on man.”

Those fans who said the swamp would be important this season must be feeling quite smug around about now.

The Curse Of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.