The Challenge’s Tori Deal seemingly calls out castmate’s cheating in Season 39 trailer

With The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion, a first-time winner of the competition series will be crowned.

While the cast doesn’t have the recognizable stars of yesteryear, some will still factor into the season in more ways than one.

Former winners, including Chris “CT” Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, Jordan Wiseley, and Tori Deal, will show up to participate in elimination events.

Based on footage revealed in a Season 39 super trailer for the show, plenty of drama will arrive during the episodes with fights and hookups.

At one point, viewers see potential cheating during the season involving one of Tori and Jordan’s castmates who had been dating their friend.

That also led to a rumored breakup between two Challenge castmates who had a showmance during a previous MTV season.

A trailer for Battle For a New Champion presents visuals of the grueling daily challenges, eliminations, and overall “chaos” that will come with pursuing a victory at the final. It’s also revealed that the competitors will compete as a team, at least for part of the season.

Among the familiar MTV competitors featured in The Challenge’s new Season 39 super trailer are Melissa Reeves, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Jay Starrett, and Michele Fitzgerald.

There are also cast members who competed as rookies in the recent Ride or Dies season, including finalists Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutierrez, as well as Nurys Mateo, Ravyn Rochelle, and Moriah Jadea.

Mercenaries CT, Jordan, Cara, Laurel Stucky, Kaycee Clark, and Tori appear in the trailer. Jordan tells former Spies, Lies & Allies competitor Emanuel Neagu he hopes he gets the chance to see him in an elimination someday.

During another scene, Moriah is cozying up to her new castmate, James Lock from The Challenge: UK. As Moriah moves closer to him on a bed, she asks if she’s his favorite, and he says she is.

Right after that, Tori is shown on the sand of the elimination venue and calls out her castmate in the stands with a shot of a shocked Moriah also shown.

“Moriah, what the f**k? This is not good,” Tori says to her castmate.

A scene after that shifts to The Challenge house with Moriah in tears due to something that went down. Could it be her possible regret for a mistake in the game or something that affected someone outside of it?

The Challenge spoilers suggest potential cheating occurred

The story with Moriah will likely be further explored during Season 39’s episodes, although spoilers were circulating months ago regarding what happened.

Based on those spoilers, Moriah was rumored to be hooking up with her castmate James during the filming of the season.

Viewers who watched Ride or Dies saw Moriah get into a showmance with seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, and it appeared that they continued dating after the season’s filming ended.

Just recently, Bananas appeared with Moriah in a promo video for Season 39, where host TJ Lavin called various Battle For a New Champion cast members to tell them they’d been selected for the show.

Bananas isn’t featured in Season 39 as a main cast member or mercenary. However, the teases of Moriah’s cozying up to James, her tears, and Tori’s line to her seem to foreshadow that Bananas could still be part of the season’s story. Will he appear in a video call like other MTV stars have in past seasons?

There are several other significant teases in the trailer. They include Berna Canbeldek and Melissa Reeves’ heated altercation and Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutierrez’s interest in each other ahead of their dating outside the show.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion premieres Wednesday, October 25, at 8/7c on MTV.