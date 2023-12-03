The Challenge’s Tori Deal said she was ‘sitting amongst legends’ with MTV stars to celebrate achievement

The Challenge’s Tori Deal recently celebrated a significant career achievement in reality television alongside fellow MTV stars.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tori landed on the inaugural 40 Most Powerful Women of Reality TV list.

Variety created the exclusive list of women’s reality TV stars, featuring stars from The Kardashians, Real Housewives, Jersey Shore, The Hills, Selling Sunset, and more.

To honor the women who appeared on the list, Variety held a major event which Tori and other MTV stars attended.

Among them were Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWoww” Farley, former Ridiculousness co-host Chanelle West Coast, and Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Sasha Colby.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies champion shared various photos and videos from the recent event, and castmates and fans reacted.

Tori celebrated career honor with fellow MTV stars

Taking to her Instagram, Tori uploaded a video of herself on a carpeted area where she was photographed for Variety’s celebration of women in reality TV last week.

The video, which showed Tori wearing a silky green dress, is set to Katie’s Agora Hills and also featured footage of the MTV star being interviewed.

“What an absolute honor, thank you @variety for putting me on Top 40 Most Powerful Women in reality tv,” she wrote in her caption.

“Sitting amongst such legends reminded me how powerful of an industry reality tv is. I feel so blessed that I got to represent The Challenge, which in my opinion is the one reality show that really highlights how strong a woman can be!!” Tori said.

Another Instagram upload from Tori was a carousel post of photos from Variety’s event. Tori is seen posing next to Colby, JWoww, and Chanelle in the photos.

Like Tori, Colby was a winner on her MTV show. She won Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which aired on MTV rather than VH1.

“Before I get all into my Soul Spill launch party posting I had to share this moment one more time,” she said in her post’s caption.

The event took place in Los Angeles, California, and was presented by DirecTV. The invite-only event featured panels moderated by Variety editors.

Other reality TV stars who attended included Real Housewives stars Kyle Richards and Kandi Burruss, The Hills star Whitney Port, and Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

The Challenge castmates react to Tori’s honor

With her recent achievement, many of Tori’s castmates from MTV’s The Challenge stopped by to offer congratulations or other comments for her.

“Proud of you, Champ!” CT Tamburello commented.

“Congratulations yung Queen,” wrote Tori’s ex, Jordan Wiseley.

“Congratulations on just being a straight up bada**! 👏🏽🔥 keep on inspiring the world 🌍 ❤️,” Kaycee Clark commented.

“We STAN a powerful queen,” fellow Challenge champion Johnny Bananas wrote.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

There were also fans reacting, and some may have thought Tori slighted one of her fellow MTV stars, as JWoww isn’t tagged in Tori’s post. However, Tori explained that it was due to JWoww’s IG settings not allowing her to tag her.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

Fans of The Challenge can see Tori appear as one of the MTV champions on the currently airing season, Battle For a New Champion. She’ll compete in a one-episode elimination event as she tries to defeat a competitor and take $10,000 of the cast’s prize money for herself.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.