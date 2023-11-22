The Challenge’s Tori Deal celebrates recognition as one of Most Powerful Women on Reality TV

After appearing on Are You The One? Tori Deal has become a familiar face on MTV’s The Challenge, with fans either celebrating her appearances or loathing them.

However, it’s hard to ignore that she’s become among the show’s main stars, appearing in consecutive seasons of the competition series and finally winning on Ride or Dies.

Following that win, she appeared on the spinoffs The Challenge: World Championship on Paramount+ and USA 2 on CBS.

She reached both finals, and despite not winning, she showed just how fierce a competitor she is in any season. She’s back again for MTV’s Battle For a New Champion, although in a more brief appearance as champion competing in one elimination.

Along with all that reality TV work, she’s also the author of a children’s book and a new book featuring her original poems.

She’s now celebrating another accomplishment in her career, as she was just named to a list featuring some of the most powerful women in reality TV.

According to Variety, MTV star Tori Deal is among the 40 Most Powerful Women in Reality TV for 2023. She joins other recognizable stars, including fellow MTV star Chanel West Coast, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, The Kardashians, and Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix.

On Tuesday, Tori shared an Instagram post in which she celebrated being part of this list of famous reality TV stars.

“I’m so honored, seriously never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be on the same list as some of these women!” she wrote in her caption.

“Between all the traveling, squeezing in workouts, and writing a new book @thesoulspill it’s been such a treat to receive the recognition that comes with this list,” Tori said.

As far as Tori’s resume, her MTV debut came with 2016’s Are You The One? 4. As Variety states, the 30-year-old has now appeared in 11 seasons of The Challenge and recently won approximately $500,000 from Season 38.

Viewers saw her and teammate Devin Walker win the Ride or Dies final, which resulted in $1 million in prize money. They generously gave out a bit of their winnings to the other finalists.

The publication also mentions Tori’s additional achievements of authoring poetry and children’s books but notes she’s still trying to find love.

“Yes, I’ve been in a lot of showmances, but in my real life, dating is pretty dry. It’s really hard to find someone authentic to connect with,” she said, adding, “Dear soulmate, if you’re reading this, I’m waiting for you!”

Viewers last saw her in a showmance with her USA 2 castmate, Sebastian Noel, who debuted on CBS’ Survivor. While they shared that showmance during the spinoff’s filming, it didn’t quite translate into a relationship beyond that, although they’re still friends.

CT and Bananas among those who reacted to Tori’s achievement

Tori’s latest accomplishment received praise from many of her castmates from The Challenge. That included the show’s two winningest competitors, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Johnny Bananas, whom she’s appeared on many seasons with.

“LFG!” CT commented, with Bananas indicating Tori is “#1 in my book.”

“Love this for you!! Congrats, Tori,” wrote Amber Borzotra, while Ride or Dies castmate Olivia Kaiser referred to Tori as an “Icon,” and Josh Martinez called it “Epic.”

While Tori won’t appear in the full season of The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion, fans will still get to see her show up.

She’s among the champions who appear at The Arena to take on someone from the main cast in an elimination event. If she wins, she eliminates that person and collects some of the cast’s prize money.

The first of those champions arrived in the November 15 episode, as Tori’s ex, Jordan Wiseley, came to The Arena and sent home one of the cast members attempting to win the show.

It’s unknown when Tori will show up on Season 39. Whether fans love or hate her, most know she’s a powerful opponent to battle in any event she competes in for The Challenge.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on MTV.