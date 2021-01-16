The Challenge’s Tori Deal calls her latest success ‘bigger than winning a challenge’

After appearing five times on MTV’s The Challenge and reaching the final twice, Tori Deal has almost achieved that big success of winning it all.

She’s yet to win a season of the show, coming very close to it on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. Her returns to compete on Total Madness and Double Agents didn’t pan out quite how she had hoped though.

The new Double Agents season brought Tori some extra rumors to deal with regarding her and former fiance Jordan Wiseley, as well as another castmate.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite all that and an early exit from Double Agents, Tori recently shared some big news about a recent success in her life, calling it “bigger than winning a challenge.”

Tori Deal reveals her recent success

Many of The Challenge fans may know by now that Tori co-hosts MTV’s Official The Challenge Podcast along with her friend Aneesa Ferreira. She also has her own podcast called Deal With It which has its fair share of fans.

Along with The Challenge and her podcasts, Tori also authored a children’s book with friend Vira Becker doing the illustrations.

The book is called The Adventures of Bumble Pea and Koala Pear: The Search For Syrup, and it was just recently released for purchase online.

Read More Former The Challenge cast member officially retires from reality TV

Tori took to her Instagram to share the exciting news, saying that she and her friend had taken the book to publishers but were turned down so they decided to self-publish.

“To me, this is bigger than winning a challenge. This is an idea that came from my little old brain that my best friend agreed to work on with me. This is a story filled with imagination and originality. I know in my heart that one day it’s going to get all the recognition it deserves,” Tori shared as part of an Instagram video post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Deal (@tori_deal)

The story is about two friends journeying through a fantasy world featuring Fruit Forests, Muffin Mountains, and Milky Rivers. As they journey along, various characters pop up to teach them important life lessons. Ultimately, they get to the Pancake Palace to try to convince the Pancake Princess to share the only syrup in the land.

The synopsis presents a tale about friendship, inclusion, and sharing that is sure to be a great read for many children.

The Challenge stars show support for Tori

Not only did she realize her dream of getting the book published, but it has also been a success in terms of early sales.

Tori mentioned in her IG post above that the book was listed at No. 1 on the Amazon new releases list. It also achieved some nice success on Barnes & Noble website.

“As of now it’s listed as a ‘Best seller’ on @barnesandnoble website. And I’m 10000% crying tears of joy. THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING ME! This seriously means the world to me!” The Challenge star shared in her post’s caption.

She also received support from The Challenge castmates on the post, including Double Agents competitors Kyle Christie and Cory Wharton.

“I’m proud of you, and that’s the nicest statement I’ve ever given a cast mate,” Kyle commented along with a thumbs-up emoji.

“So happy for you I’m definitely buying one for Mila and Ryder,” Cory commented, showing his intent to pick up a copy for his kids.

“One of my favorite memories from the challenge house was you reading some of this to me 🥺 so proud that your dream as come to fruition! You make me want to get up and do so much more with my life and I thank you for that 💕,” former The Challenge competitor Angela Babicz commented.

Tori even shared that her teammate on Double Agents, Devin Walker, showed his support, despite it looking like he wasn’t the best of friends with her on the show.

“A good friend when it matters. Thanks Dave,” Tori joked on a screenshot that showed Devin apparently ordered a copy or more of the new book. He also suggested for others to do the same.

“Yes I’m aware our friendship is confusing,” Tori commented on the IG Story slide. The post arrives just days after she was seen eliminated from Double Agents Episode 5 on MTV with Devin claiming it’s what he wanted to happen so he could become a Rogue Agent.

It appears despite that on-screen commentary and strategizing, Devin is still showing some love for his castmate.

More details about Tori’s book are available on the official website where they’ve even shared a recipe for the Perfect Pancakes.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.