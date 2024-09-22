The Challenge’s Theo Campbell addresses ‘bus fight’ with CT Tamburello: ‘I ain’t scared of nobody’

Theo Campbell reacted to the recently released footage of him and castmate Chris “CT” Tamburello getting into a heated altercation during The Challenge Season 40.

The incident involved a nighttime bus trip the cast took during the Battle of the Eras filming, presumably after they went to a bar or club, as alcohol was said to be involved.

In the deleted scene video released by The Challenge last week, Theo puts his feet on the seat in front of him to gain extra leg space.

According to castmates, CT wouldn’t have it during that trip, and a shouting match started between them. Castmate Johnny Bananas indicated alcohol was involved during his confessional interview, which Theo has reiterated in recent remarks.

As Theo and CT continued yelling, others got involved to prevent things from escalating to a physical altercation.

Cast and crew eventually calmed the two guys down, although CT said in a confessional that the incident would “live rent-free” in Theo’s head for a while.

Theo addresses his deleted scene from Season 40 bus altercation with CT

In a series of video clips shared on Instagram, Theo, who had just landed in Ibiza, Spain, said he’d just seen The Challenge shared footage from his incident with CT.

Theo indicated he always put his legs on the seat before him because his legs are so long that he would get “pins and needles” or “cramps” if he didn’t stretch them out.

“This is like three weeks in now. And it was just a drunken night…CT didn’t even sit in the back of the bus anyways. Not next to me,” Theo said.

He claimed CT yelled at him: “Get your feet off the seat! Who do you think you are?”

Theo said he realized CT was drunk, so he thought “whatever” about the incident.

Theo claimed he eventually suggested if they were going to fight, they needed “to properly do it.”

“I know he’s not dumb enough to fight over something he doesn’t even care about. I know he was just drunk,” the former War of the Worlds finalist said.

Theo explained that Olivia Kaiser, with whom he was having a Season 40 showmance, was the “main person between” him and CT during the incident.

“She was really strong. She was holding me down…or something,” he said of Olivia.

In the deleted scene footage, viewers can hear CT using multiple expletives to challenge Theo to a fight. CT also seems to refer to Olivia as Theo’s “boss” several times.

Theo said that eventually, he asked why they were even arguing, and “that was it” because they all eventually calmed down and got off the bus. He and CT shook hands after the incident.

Theo says nobody from The Challenge intimidates him, including CT

“That was pretty much it,” Theo said about his incident with CT, adding, “If he was doing it to intimidate me, it didn’t work.”

With that, the former Love Island UK star indicated he doesn’t find any cast members from The Challenge intimidating.

“You got to be scared of someone to intimidate them, and I ain’t scared of nobody from The Challenge,” he said.

“I thought me and CT were cool, and we were, after. It was just one of those random things,” Theo said, adding that if viewers saw “the whole clip,” they’d “see it better.”

He also claimed this was the second time he and his castmate had an incident while on a cast bus ride. Their previous altercation, which Theo called a “bus argument,” he claimed may have been during War of the Worlds.

“Maybe he’s intimidated of me, who knows? Nah, just joking,” Theo said before ending his video about the Season 40 incident.

The Battle of the Eras footage arrived on The Challenge’s social media last week. It included several cast members’ thoughts about the incident in confessional interviews.

The video opened with CT standing and walking away from a green screen, presumably for a confessional interview, saying he didn’t want to discuss it. It seems unlikely he’ll comment much about it, if at all, on his social media.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.