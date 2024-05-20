The Challenge rumors: Season 40 castmates may have become serious after showmance

While there are many showmances on The Challenge that don’t last too far beyond filming, sometimes a romantic connection grows stronger.

Examples include Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono, Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett, as well as Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello.

More recently, Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutierrez became a couple that is going strong after first appearing in Ride or Dies and returning in Battle For a New Champion, where they had a showmance.

One of their castmates from those two seasons may have also found a relationship with someone special.

Based on online spoilers and rumors, two cast members who appeared on the show for the first time together while filming Season 40 may have become serious due to several recent clues.

Please note that this report will contain spoilers from The Challenge Season 40, which will air later this year on MTV.

Season 40 cast member got new tattoo after filming

Cast members generally don’t post updates on their social media while away filming for The Challenge. If updates appear, someone else typically runs their account for them.

However, some cast members don’t share any updates until they return. That’s been the case for Season 40’s Olivia Kaiser, who posted on her TikTok on March 6 and hadn’t uploaded anything again until last week.

Her videos last week featured her and castmate Nia Moore in bikinis as they did various dances together or reacted to song lyrics. Based on the clips, Olivia and Nia became friends during Season 40 and vacationed together after they finished filming.

One TikTok video included the words on the screen, “When you fall in love again,” and Olivia seemed to reflect on that referring to her.

However, that may have referred to Olivia’s showmance becoming a more serious romantic connection with castmate Theo Campbell after filming Season 40.

As fans and superfans uncovered in various Instagram Story photos or videos, Olivia got her castmate’s name tattooed on her neck.

As seen in the Instagram post above, the photo also has Olivia’s IG handle tagged and “London-Bound” written on the image.

Season 40 showmance couple appeared in a new video clip after filming

In a TikTok clip Olivia uploaded on Sunday, May 19, she lipsynchs a narrator’s voiceover from her previous reality TV show, Love Island.

“This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa,” she says, the camera only showing her.

However, the camera view pans over to reveal that Theo is beside her. He jokingly lipsynchs words from a female Love Island cast member as she introduces herself before the clip ends.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that several Season 40 castmates potentially formed a new alliance, taking a page out of the book of MTV’s “Vacation Alliance.” Following their Season 40 eliminations, social media revealed that Olivia, Theo, Nia, and Josh Martinez vacationed together in Bali.

Online spoilers revealed that Olivia and Theo were among several Season 40 showmances or hookups. Other rumored hookups and showmances featured Nia with Josh, Nia with Kyland Young, and Laurel Stucky with Josh.

Although it’s still early, online hints suggest Olivia and Theo became a strong Challenge couple after filming Season 40, much like their castmates Horacio and Nurys did in Season 39.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+. The Challenge Season 40 is TBA for MTV.