The Challenge rumors: Season 40 featured cast member in several hookups and a lengthy showmance

Based on recent rumors about The Challenge Season 40, one cast member enjoyed several hookups and a showmance during the filming.

That individual is a returning OG for the 40-person cast that features competitors from the 39 seasons of MTV’s competition series.

Monsters and Critics reported previous showmances and hookups during Season 40, which included several recent MTV cast members getting together.

It’s unclear if any of these situations will last beyond the filming, but viewers have seen some showmances evolve into serious relationships.

They include married couple Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono, as well as Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge Season 40, which is currently filming in Vietnam.

Insider says Season 40 cast member gave ‘maneater’ vibes

Showmances are pretty standard on The Challenge, and it seems with 40 cast members in Season 40, there are plenty of opportunities for cast members to explore them.

Based on insider @GamerVev’s tweet, former The Real World: Portland star Nia Moore was involved in several hookups while filming Season 40.

Nia last appeared on The Challenge: World Championship and All Stars spinoffs. Based on details in GamerVev’s tweet, she was initially involved in one situation with Josh Martinez on Season 40.

According to the tweet, Nia and Josh started with “kissing and flirting,” but she eventually “threw him to the side” for Kyland Young.

After that, Kyland and Nia began “hooking up pretty seriously” and were a couple for most of their time filming Season 40.

According to a follow-up tweet, once Nia wasn’t with Josh, castmate Laurel Stucky got involved with him.

While those are rumored showmances and hookups during the filming of Season 40, viewers have seen plenty left out of the final edits. However, it seems these particular instances are likely to be included as part of the Season 40 storylines.

Showmance stars got eliminated from Season 40

Several individuals mentioned in the showmances above are out of the game. Recent spoilers revealed that Laurel and Nia were eliminated or purged.

As of this writing, Kyland and Josh are still active in the competition. It’s unknown if there’s a large alliance operating behind the scenes in Season 40, but it seems possible.

Josh has previous castmates with him, including Cara Maria, Johnny Bananas, Tori Deal, Jenny West, Michele Fitzgerald, Jordan Wiseley, and Cory Wharton.

Other competitors in the game include Kyland, Olivia Kaiser, Derek Chavez, and Rachel Robinson. Josh is good friends with Rachel and has participated in her fitness classes several times.

The Challenge Season 40 began filming several months ago and seems on the verge of wrapping up probably within the first week or so of May. With that, another season begins filming at the end of May, as All Stars 5 cast speculation is underway.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.