The Challenge: All Stars 5 spoilers reveal early potential cast members

The Challenge: All Stars 4 is airing on Paramount+ featuring a cast that includes several former champions from MTV’s competition series.

Among the OGs are Cara Maria Sorbello, Brad Fiorenza, Kefla Hare, Rachel Robinson, and Laurel Stucky.

For the first three seasons, the show’s format featured only cast members who had appeared on MTV’s The Real World, Road Rules, or Fresh Meat shows.

Season 4 changed things slightly, as Kam Williams became the first former Are You The One? cast member on the show.

Based on early cast speculation, the cast members for All Stars 5 will come from even more shows, including non-MTV shows.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge: All Stars 5, set to begin filming later this year.

Eight potential cast members revealed for All Stars 5

Ahead of the filming of each new Challenge season, spoilers arrive online to indicate who will be in the cast. As of this writing, eight names are circulating as potential cast members or alternates for All Stars 5.

Interestingly, only one former OG from an All Stars season is on the early speculative cast list: Aneesa Ferreira. Viewers saw Aneesa appear on the debut season of the spin-off, where she reached and finished the final.

Tori Deal and Devin Walker are joining Aneesa from MTV shows and have also appeared in multiple seasons of MTV’s Challenge. So far, the duo are the only cast members that are former winners of The Challenge, having won Ride or Dies.

The speculative cast also includes CBS’ Big Brother stars Josh Martinez and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, who appeared on CBS’ spin-off, The Challenge: USA 2.

The other cast members include Tula “Big T” Fazakerley from Shipwrecked, Melissa Reeves from Ex on the Beach UK, Corey Lay from 12 Dates of Christmas, and Moriah Jadea from The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

Moriah is the only cast member to debut on MTV’s The Challenge. She returned for Battle For a New Champion, where she reached the final but lost to Nurys Mateo in an elimination.

The Challenge Season 40 filming is still wrapping up

So far, The Challenge: All Stars 5 cast list is in the early speculation phase, with many cast members listed as “Up in the Air.” These include fan favorites like Amanda Garcia, Jonna Mannion, KellyAnne Judd, Zach Nichols, CT Tamburello, and Johnny Bananas.

Many individuals are listed under “Don’t Expect” at the Vevmo forum, including Kam Williams, Nany Gonzalez, Kina Dean, Jemmye Carroll, Camila Nakagawa, and Nelson Thomas.

A previous spoilers report revealed Nany and Kina were among four Challenge stars with no current interest in returning to the franchise.

As of this writing, The Challenge Season 40 is still filming for MTV. The upcoming season features a cast of 40 competitors from the various eras of The Challenge over its 39 seasons. Currently, there are 14 cast members remaining in the game to compete for the win.

Based on details at the Vevmo forum, the cast of The Challenge: All Stars 5 departs in late May, with the location unspecified.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.