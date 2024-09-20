The Challenge: Footage of CT Tamburello and Theo Campbell’s ‘bus fight’ surfaces from Season 40

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras filming featured a heated altercation between castmates Chris “CT” Tamburello and Theo Campbell.

However, due to editing, their explosive fight did not make it into the final cut for the aired episode.

During Episode 5, viewers saw CT and Emily Schromm eliminated in an emotional and dramatic installment of MTV’s competition show.

That episode included a blowup between castmates Laurel Stucky and Cara Maria Sorbello. The latter revealed online that much of the other footage for the argument didn’t appear in aired scenes.

That’s entirely true for CT and Theo’s clash, which occurred while the cast was traveling on the bus and featured castmates trying to intervene.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Recently, The Challenge released never-before-seen footage from the incident, allowing fans to see what happened.

Footage shows CT and Theo’s Season 40 bus fight

The Challenge shared video footage of what they referred to as a “deleted scene” from Season 40. It’s unclear if the incident occurred in the Episode 5 timeline of events, but it happened at night during the cast’s bus ride.

At the start, CT stands before a green screen, presumably as production films a confessional interview or other content.

“For the record, I hope we’re not gonna try to make the bus video a thing because I don’t wanna talk about it,” he says as he walks away from the green screen.

The video shifts to an overhead nighttime shot in Vietnam and footage from the cast’s bus ride following an elimination or daily challenge.

In a confessional interview, Rachel Robinson says that Theo is known for “notoriously” putting his feet up on the seat for “every bus ride.”

“Well, not tonight because CT’s sitting in the back seat, and he decides he’s had it,” Rachel says.

Immediately, the footage shifts to an out-of-focus camera on the bus as CT and Theo yell at one another.

“Talk to your boss. Talk to your boss, bro,” CT shouts.

“What are you talking about?” Theo yells back.

Individuals get between Theo and CT to prevent a physical altercation. However, it’s dark, so it’s unclear if they are part of the crew, security, or castmates.

Nehemiah Clark is shown in another confessional interview, talking about how he usually relaxes and looks at the scenery during the bus rides. However, that wasn’t the case for this particular trip.

“Not today. This is a demon bus that I am on,” Nehemiah says.

“You get permission to stand up?” CT repeatedly yells at Theo on the bus.

“You’re sitting like a little baby,” the five-time champion tells him.

“What? What? I’m right here, you little b***h!” CT screams, also calling Theo a “p***y” as castmates tell him to stop.

Footage included Theo’s confessional about the CT bus incident

In his confessional interview, Bananas mentions that “it’s been a while since we’ve seen this version of CT.”

Once things have calmed down on the bus, footage shows Theo’s confessional interview from the deleted scene.

“I’m not really scared of CT, so I’m gonna let him do his thing and show everyone who CT is and still has that dog in him. If I have to be on the receiving end of that, then do your thing, G,” he says.

On the bus, CT jokes with a nearby castmate that “that moment right there is gonna live so rent-free in [Theo’s] head.”

Fans blasted The Challenge for not including the fight in Season 40

Fans showed frustration with production for not featuring the explosive scene in an episode of The Challenge Season 40.

“MTV gone soft. They could’ve aired this. People love seeing this from CT,” one fan commented.

Another asked, “Why are the deleted scenes better then the edited show?”

“There’s no reason this shouldn’t have made the actual ep. CUT THE DAILIES SHORTER,” a fan suggested.

Fans of The Challenge weigh in. Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

Another fan commented on The Challenge’s post, “yall gotta get with it in terms of editing bc this show isn’t what it used to be. “

In some of CT’s earlier seasons, viewers saw him get physical with castmates, which led to his removal from the show. The altercation in Season 40 didn’t reach that level.

The Challenge has portrayed CT as a more mature and calmer father figure in recent seasons. However, he occasionally unleashes his inner beast, as seen in recently released footage.

Battle of the Eras features much that fans don’t see

As mentioned, it’s not the first piece of footage that production hasn’t included on a final episode. Cara Maria indicated that production didn’t include much from her altercation with Laurel, which appeared on Episode 5.

During the episode before that, Derrick Kosinski ousted Horacio Gutierrez from the game, which quickly became a controversy online.

Horacio’s girlfriend, Nurys Mateo, blasted The Challenge production, suggesting they lied about the outcome based on what viewers didn’t see.

Horacio claimed he couldn’t accept the final elimination result on social media and in interviews.

Following the backlash, production provided exclusive footage from the elimination event to the Challenge Mania podcast, which Derrick and Horacio were able to review.

During their conversation for the podcast, Horacio admitted he missed a rule they received before competing in the event. However, some fans may be unsatisfied since they could not see that footage.

While The Challenge footage is cut to fit the time allotted for the reality TV competition show, fans continue to express frustration with production for not showing more in the episodes.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.