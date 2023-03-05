The Challenge’s Sylvia Elsrode reveals she’s engaged to her ‘best friend,’ celebrates occasion with castmates

The Challenge’s Sylvia Elsrode has announced she’s officially engaged and will marry the man she considers her “best friend.”

Viewers have seen her on several seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, and more recently, she returned for The Challenge: All Stars spinoff.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to announce her exciting news, sharing a carousel post of professionally-photographed pics that captured memories from the proposal and the official engagement.

Sylvia is all smiles in her first photo, as she has one hand behind her head and holds her other hand up for the camera to present her beautiful engagement ring.

Her fiance stands beside her for the shot, wearing a black turtleneck and gold chain. He’s also smiling, with red balloons and a large photo of roses as the backdrop.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her second pic, Sylvia shows a close-up of the engagement ring, while the fourth photo of the carousel has her now-fiance down on one knee as he presents the ring to pop the question.

The Challenge’s Sylvia Elsrode shows her engagement photos

Sylvia’s final image shows a more detailed look at the scene, including her outfit and a beautiful set designed to capture images of the special day. The location’s backdrop has regular red balloons, heart balloons, and pictures of red roses.

The words “Marry Me” are in front of the decorative backdrop in lit-up white letters. There are also rose petals and small white candles on the floor surrounding Sylvia.

“I get to marry my best friend! #FutureMrsLira 💍,” Sylvia wrote in her caption, providing tags for her fiance’s private account and Kansas City photographer, Sam McClure.

Sylvia’s Challenge castmates and friends celebrated the occasion

According to People, Sylvia is marrying her longtime love, Sergio Lira. She also had a few friends from MTV’s The Challenge and Paramount Plus’ All Stars with her.

Wes Bergmann shared an Instagram carousel post that included him and castmate Nehemiah Clark standing with Sylvia giving exaggerated jaw-dropping expressions as she showed off her ring.

A third slide in Wes’ carousel also captured the romantic and emotional moments as Sergio proposes to Sylvia in front of friends inside a decorated restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It’s ok, yes,” Sylvia says, getting some laughs from the guests as she chokes back tears of happiness and hugs her fiance.

“Look how far we’ve all come! About five years ago, before I met Sylvia I called her a Wallflower on Twitter. Not only was I wrong (holy hell I was wrong), but she’s never let me live it down,” Wes said in his IG caption, also joking that now he’s liked more by her family than she is.

“In all seriousness, congrats to @syl_marie_88! She just landed one hell of a man and I’m honored to have watched it happen,” he said, ending with, “Per usual, Kansas City vs errrrrrbody.”

Sylvia’s reality TV journey included The Challenge final and All Stars appearances

Sylvia initially showed up on reality TV in The Real World: Skeletons, where her castmates included several other future stars of The Challenge. Finalists Nicole Zanatta and Tony Raine also got their start on the same MTV show.

Following Real World, Sylvia popped up on Invasion of the Champions and Vendettas but got eliminated from Invasion by Jenna Compono and was medically disqualified in Vendettas.

However, her third time was the charm, as Sylvia reached the final in her third season, Final Reckoning, along with rival-turned-teammate Joss Mooney. They came close to a million-dollar prize, finishing as runners-up to Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell and Hunter Barfield.

More recently, Sylvia opted to return for Paramount Plus’ spinoff series, The Challenge: All Stars 3. During the season, she was part of the infamous Treehouse Alliance, which also included Tina Barta, Kailah Casillas, and Veronica Portillo, among other cast members.

Unfortunately, Sylvia was eliminated during the season in Episode 6 by castmate Nia Moore, ending her chances to win a final.

Even without winning a final, she seems to still be winning at life as she’s set to marry the love of her life and best friend.

The Challenge: World Championship premieres Wednesday, March 8, on Paramount Plus.