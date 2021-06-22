The Challenge’s Paulie Calafiore says it ‘wouldn’t be fair’ if he teamed up with certain castmate for future season

Paulie Calafiore during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Two-time finalist Paulie Calafiore has been in several team situations on The Challenge, and in two of those seasons, those teams helped him reach and compete in the finals.

The former Big Brother and Ex on the Beach competitor has been away from MTV’s competitive series as he continues to train for the Winter Olympics.

However, he recently let fans know that there’s one particular castmate it just “wouldn’t be fair” for him to team up with on a future season, but it wasn’t his girlfriend, Cara Maria Sorbello.

Paulie Calafiore comments about his Challenge castmate

Even though he’s away from The Challenge and preparing for a possible bobsledding competition at the Olympics, it still seems like MTV’s show is on Paulie’s mind quite a bit.

In recent weeks, he’s fielded and posted questions on his Instagram Story that fans have sent him about the show. In addition, he had a bit of an online war of words involving former castmate Jemmye Carroll.

One of the recent questions that Paulie replied to from a fan asked him whether he’d want to be an ally or a rival for Jordan Wiseley on a future season of The Challenge.

“It’s more fun playing against each other. Wouldn’t be fair if we teamed up,” Paulie said in his reply, which makes a lot of sense. Most fans would agree Jordan and Paulie would probably be favorites to win if they were teammates. Paulie has yet to win a final but has shown he’s one of the top competitors in the game and smart in terms of his alliances.

They were teammates and rivals at points during the War of the Worlds 2 season, though. They both started on Team USA. But, due to Jordan and then-fiancee Tori Deal getting thrown into eliminations constantly by their own team, mostly because of Paulie and Cara’s alliance, they chose to defect from Team USA to join the Brits.

In the end, Jordan and Tori were part of the remaining UK competitors who reached the final. Jordan was amongst the four winners for the season with Team UK’s Rogan O’Connor, Dee Nguyen, and Chris “CT” Tamburello. That gave Jordan his third Challenge championship.

Will Paulie and Jordan appear on a future season together?

The last time viewers saw Paulie was during that War of the Worlds 2 season, where he reached the final and struggled, even seeming to pass out at one point as part of Team USA. His girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello was also part of the team, but they fell to Team UK.

For Jordan, the last time he appeared was on Season 35, Total Madness. He was not part of the most recent season, Double Agents, although his former-fiancee Tori Deal was on the show, and it brought on rumors about why they split up. However, Tori denied cheating on Jordan during filming, and the couple broke off their engagement shortly after returning home from the show.

In the past several weeks, Jordan posted a video on his official YouTube channel and talked about several topics, including his return to The Challenge one day. However, he said he won’t return when his ex-fiancee is there. He felt a narrative and story would be created around them for reality TV’s sake. Tori is part of the rumored Season 37 cast, while Jordan is currently training to compete in biathlons.

Paulie also appears set to return to the show in the future, although that’s uncertain. His girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello has indicated she doesn’t know why she’s not getting asked to appear on the show in recent seasons. However, Paulie seems sure that he will be back for a later season and win a final.

So if Tori’s not on that particular season, it’s quite possible Jordan and Paulie will both be there. Otherwise, it could be a wait to possibly see them both show up on Paramount+’s All Stars spinoff series.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.