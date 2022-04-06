The Challenge’s Paulie Calafiore says he’ll only return if certain castmate is there, reveals best competitors

Paulie Calafiore during The Challenge: War of the Worlds season. Pic credit: Paramount+

While several Big Brother stars have recently won The Challenge, it’s something that Paulie Calafiore has yet to do and seems to be a major goal that the former finalist has.

However, he recently revealed he’ll only return to compete on The Challenge again if a certain castmate is also there for the season, something fans may love or hate.

In addition, Paulie shared who he believes are the two best competitors he’s seen during his three seasons on MTV’s competition series.

Paulie will only return to The Challenge if one castmate is there

Every now and then, Paulie Calafiore opens up his Instagram Story for a Q&A session, allowing fans to ask him pretty much anything. As with previous Q&As, he received several questions regarding MTV’s The Challenge.

One fan asked Paulie if he’d return to the show if he got a call, but his girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello didn’t get one. That question didn’t require a deep or lengthy answer as Paulie simply said “No.”

Cara was his castmate in all three seasons that Paulie appeared in. He debuted in Final Reckoning, where he reached the final with Natalie Negrotti, but they finished in third place, while Cara and her teammate Marie Roda finished in fourth.

Paulie returned for War of the Worlds, where he missed the final, but Cara reached it and finished among runner-ups. His last appearance was War of the Worlds 2, where he and Cara orchestrated a Team USA alliance and reached the final but ultimately lost to Team UK.

In a second image on @mtvtheechallenge’s Instagram post below, Paulie revealed what he felt was the “most challenging” daily event he’s competed in. He shared a photo from the War of the Worlds daily challenge called Doom Buggy, which featured a monster truck pulling 20 tires behind it in the desert.

There were two rows of 10 tires, with two competitors going in each round. The objective was to jump from tire to tire and pull ripcords along the way to release the tires.

If a competitor made it to the end, they could jump on the back of the monster truck and pull a cord to release all tires, leaving their opponent in the dust. The competitors who made it the farthest in the fastest time for the event would win the daily challenge.

Paulie shares the two best Challenge competitors he’s seen

Along with revealing the most challenging daily event he participated in, Paulie also shared his thoughts on the best competitors he’s seen. He revealed one that is considered a veteran competitor and another that isn’t quite considered a vet.

A fan asked which Challenge vets he feared competitively, with Paulie saying there was never really an OG vet he was impressed by. However, he said that Jordan Wiseley was the best person he’s competed against who is considered a vet.

He also said Turbo from War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2 was the best non-vet competitor he’s seen on the show.

Fans saw Turbo and Jordan among the winners in two of Paulie’s seasons. Turbo was able to outlast the competition in the grueling War of the Worlds final, while Jordan was part of Team UK in WOTW 2 and won the final alongside CT Tamburello, Rogan O’Connor, and Dee Nguyen.

It’s worth noting that Paulie has yet to compete in an elimination head-to-head with an OG, except for Johnny Bananas. However, they weren’t pitted against one another in a one-on-one physical battle like Hall Brawl or Pole Wrestle.

Instead, Paulie and his teammate Natalie Negrotti defeated Bananas and Tony Raines in a unique competition. Paulie and Tony had to devour milk and cookies while their partners tapped into their stamina with their arms raised overhead.

A head-to-head battle with one of the OGs may change Paulie’s perspective, should he get the opportunity in a future season.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.