The Challenge’s Nia Moore comments on her All Stars 3 return after hiatus from show, castmates react

Real World star Nia Moore makes her return to The Challenge on All Stars 3. Pic credit: Paramount+

With The Challenge: All Stars 3, former Real World: Portland star Nia Moore will make her first appearance on reality television in seven years.

Viewers last saw Nia involved in an incident during Battle of the Exes II, where she got disqualified from the game due to inappropriately groping her castmate, Jordan Wiseley.

Some fans may have thought Nia would never be back. Based on comments from Nia, she may have felt the same way herself. She recently shared her thoughts on returning to the spinoff show after the hiatus from MTV, saying she thought “this chapter was closed.”

Nia Moore comments on her return for All Stars 3

This past week, The Challenge: All Stars 3 trailer arrived along with a reveal of the cast members. Based on words spoken by host TJ Lavin in the trailer, he only invited cast members who at least reached a final in a previous season of The Challenge.

So that brings back cast members, including Kailah Casillas and Sylvia Elsrode, who each reached a final in their Challenge careers. Nia technically made it to the Battle of the Exes II final but was disqualified before she could compete.

She shared the trailer video on her official Instagram page and a message in her caption about her return after seven years away.

“I was absolutely certain this chapter was closed for good. And even if that door should open, I would never willingly walk through it again. Never say never. Timing is everything,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#hurricanenia.”

Nia commented several weeks ago about her growth following her time on reality TV, as she compared her situation to that of actor Will Smith who slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Nia had several altercations with castmates during her Real World season, as well as the Jordan incident in Battle of the Exes II.

Based on her comments, she’s mended things with her castmates since then, including Jordan and Averey Tressler, whom she is good friends with now. Jordan will be part of All Stars 3 along with his RW castmate.

Castmates and Challenge stars react to Nia’s return

With Nia revealing the trailer and her return on Instagram, several Challenge stars gave their thoughts, including a few of her OG castmates.

The Challenge’s Nehemiah Clark said that the OGs had been “waiting” for her appearance on the show.

“She’s backkkkkkk🔥,” commented castmate Jemmye Carroll, who returns after appearing in the first season of All Stars.

While Nia and Averey were in several altercations on The Real World: Portland, the two have moved past that and become friends years later. Averey showed her support with a comment on Nia’s post.

Marie Roda is a former Challenge finalist but wasn’t selected for the All Stars cast. She commented that she was disappointed she hadn’t “crossed paths” with Hurricane Nia yet, although Nia said they still could.

In addition to competing in Battle of the Exes II, Nia competed as a rookie in the Free Agents season. She was eliminated in Episode 3 by Cara Maria Sorbello during her debut.

Now Nia will make her anticipated return for the All Stars spinoff. Most likely, the episodes will explore her story of growth since her previous reality TV incidents, giving fans further insight into her personal development.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.