The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas reveals first images after amputation surgery as fans show support

Nelson Thomas underwent successful surgery to have part of his leg amputated following last year’s horrific car wreck.

As previously reported, he decided to have amputation surgery following his severe foot injury not healing after surgeries, rehabilitation, and investigating other options.

The Challenge star has recently updated friends, fans, and castmates via social media as he prepared for surgery and after it was over.

In one post, he said he was at peace with his decision to have the surgery.

Taking to his Snapchat account, the two-time Challenge finalist also posted several video clips after the surgery.

He also received supportive messages from fans and castmates as he prepared for a new chapter in his life.

Nelson shares first images and messages after leg amputation surgery

In a brief clip with Fridayy’s song Blessings as background music, he revealed his lower leg region while lying in a hospital bed.

His recently amputated leg was heavily wrapped with a tube connected to it, while his other leg and foot were visible next to it.

Nelson also panned around the hospital room to show he had friends and family there as support.

Nelson shared content from his hospital room following amputation surgery. Pic credit: @mtv_nelson/Snapchat

Along with his video above, Nelson posted a few Snaps of himself with fan comments on the screen.

“Smfh this just hurt my heart Nelson big prayers are up for you and just keep praying and keep being the good guy you are and don’t let nuthin stop you,” one supporter wrote to him on Snapchat.

Nelson shares Snap from supportive commenter after surgery. Pic credit: @mtv_nelson/Snapchat

In another Snap, Nelson smiled after receiving fans’ love and support. He shared another comment over the image from his hospital bed.

“Praying for a speedy recovery very glad the operation went safely and well!” another commenter wrote.

Nelson shares a smiling Snap with supportive comments following surgery. Pic credit: @mtv_nelson/Snapchat

Nelson was ‘at peace’ with his amputation decision

On Wednesday, Nelson shared a carousel post with images and a message about his decision and future life, including support from loved ones.

“I am at peace with my decision.You do not understand now what I am doing, but you will understand later (John 13: 7🙏🏾),” Nelson wrote in his IG post’s caption.

“Family is everything present in your highs, steadfast in your lows. Maintain a resilient core, and fortify the strength of your loved ones.🧡🙏🏾🦿,” his post’s caption said.

The first image shows Nelson walking on crutches into Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas. Two more black and white photos have Nelson with family and friends seated in a room.

Several of Nelson’s castmates and friends from The Challenge dropped by to leave him supportive comments on his post.

“Proud of you bro and excited for you journey!” Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat wrote, adding, “Going to be an inspiration to millions. You the strongest one of us all. You can’t stop now, just getting started.”

Mark Long told Nelson, “The BEST part of life is ahead of you remember that!”

Pic credit: @_nelsonthomas/Instagram

Devin Walker, Jodi Weatherton, Aneesa Ferreira, Ruthie Alcaide, Darrell Taylor, and Nelson’s good friend Cory Wharton also provided supportive comments.

“Thinking of you always. Praying for an amazing recovery. Your strength, faith, family and friends will help you get through this!!!” Aneesa wrote.

Pic credit: @_nelsonthomas/Instagram

“Love you bro This is the next chapter,” Cory told Nelson in the comment section.

Pic credit: @_nelsonthomas/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics reported, Nelson revealed he’s received much support from fans, friends, and castmates who have reached out. The MTV star shared that Cory and Jordan have been among his top supporters during his struggles with his injury and impending surgery.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion Reunion Part 2 airs Wednesday, March 6 at 8/7c on MTV.