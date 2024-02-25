The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas reveals ‘donor box’ to help with medical bills after amputation surgery

Nelson Thomas revealed his intention to have amputation surgery as his right foot injury from last year’s car crash hasn’t healed as he and doctors hadn’t hoped.

After multiple surgeries, rehabilitation, and treatments, he ultimately made the tough decision.

The Challenge star has more recently shared that an organization has come through to help him with his medical bills moving forward.

According to Nelson, Less Leg More Heart has set up the “donor box,” which will assist with the costs of his prosthetic and other “future hospital bills” associated with his situation.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the update with a carousel post of photos that showed him training at a gym.

Nelson also teased an upcoming interview through CBS, which he said would arrive one day before his amputation surgery.

Nelson reveals ‘donor box’ and CBS interview

In an Instagram post for his 296,000 followers, Nelson shared the latest about his health situation, which will include having amputation surgery and getting a prosthetic.

Photos showed Nelson talking with several men in a gym and performing exercises, including pull-ups and working with a large medicine ball.

“I’d like to give BIG shout-out to @lesslegmoreheart for wholeheartedly starting a donor box to help cover my prosthetic and future hosptial bills. If you’d like to contribute, all proceeds will go towards these expanses. The link is in my bio. Thank you! 🧡🦿 MARCH 5th is the Big Day!!!,” Nelson shared in his post’s caption.

Less Leg More Heart helps amputees with support, including care packages, peer mentorship, advocacy, and funding for multiple services. More details about the organization are available on the Less Leg More Heart website.

In March 2023, Nelson had a serious car wreck in Texas, which led to him being discovered by others passing by and saved from his burning car.

He suffered injuries in that crash, with the most serious affecting his lower right leg and foot. That led to multiple surgeries to try to fix things, but they were to no avail.

Nelson also continued to rehab and work out and also looked into other options, including stem cell therapy.

However, he revealed in an Instagram post earlier this month that he had decided to get the amputation surgery.

“March 5th 2023 remains vivid in my memory, a persistent presence in my thoughts. I consciously embrace it as the initiation of a new chapter. Opting for amputation, I am determined to own March 5th and redefine its significance in my life,” he shared.

“Get ready, amputation world! I’m on my way! I am scheduled for surgery on March 5th, 2024,” Nelson’s caption said.

Nelson received an outpouring of support from friends, fans, and followers after his initial crash, as a friend had set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist with The Challenge star’s medical bills.

Once the news came out that Nelson had been charged with a DWI for his March 2023 crash, there was significant backlash from many people that he’d been accepting donations without sharing the full story of his situation.

However, Nelson revealed that he’d refunded money to all those who’d requested it. He now looks ahead to the future, which will involve him adjusting to a different way of life with a prosthetic. However, the two-time Challenge finalist continues to face each challenge with positivity and determination.

