The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas says Cory Wharton and Jordan Wiseley among top supporters as he faces amputation

The Challenge star Nelson Thomas has received lots of support as he’s dealt with the aftermath of his life-changing car wreck from nearly a year ago.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Nelson is preparing for an amputation surgery in early March as a result of the serious foot injury he sustained in the crash.

That horrific wreck, which occurred in March 2023, involved him being rescued from his burning vehicle by other individuals on the same roadway that spotted the fire.

He’s now looking toward adjustments in his life, which will include a prosthetic following his surgery.

However, he recently shared that multiple Challenge castmates have reached out to him during his struggle and helped motivate him.

Among them are his close friend, Cory Wharton, and castmate Jordan Wiseley, who many Challenge fans know has done amazing things despite having just one hand.

Along with commenting about their support amid his situation, Nelson indicated whether or not he’ll return to compete in MTV’s The Challenge.

Nelson discussed how Cory is among his top supporters

Longtime fans of The Challenge realize that Nelson and Cory have a tight bond.

They were part of the on-screen clique, Team Young Bucks, which also featured castmate Hunter Barfield. There have also been multiple Challenge moments where they solidified their friendship through sacrifices and support.

It’s no surprise that Cory has continued to play an essential role in his friend’s life outside of reality TV.

“Me and Cory shed tears together on the phone,” Nelson told People, adding, “He came down here for my birthday. Cory’s been one of my No. 1 supporters.”

Just recently, Cory and Nelson linked up at Universal Studios Hollywood. Based on an Instagram carousel post, Cory took his family and Nelson to Universal Studios.

“I wanted to make to sure he could spend some time with the girls before he loses his leg. Outta all my friends, nelson has always been the best with my daughters, and I’m forever thankful for that,” Cory wrote in his caption.

He also asked others to keep Nelson in their thoughts and prayers ahead of his March 5 amputation surgery.

“it’s been a long year & he deserves to be happy!! I pray he can finally start to recover On my birthday or not, you know we’ll be praying for you love you brother ✊🏽🙏🏽 & like I always tell you this is the next chapter of your life and it’s gonna be amazing. Let’s get it,” Cory said.

Cory is one of several individuals who has Nelson’s back. He also spoke about how castmate Jordan Wiseley is “one of [his] best friends] and has played an important part in his life.”

“One thing he did tell me, he said, ‘Nelson, don’t give up. Don’t let this stop you from doing what you want to do in life. Because if there’s a will, there’s a way. I’ve been there. I’ve been doubted, having one hand. My brother’s been doubted. We just have to learn to adapt. It might be hard sometimes, but you can do it,'” he shared.

In addition to Jordan, Nelson revealed that castmates Chris “CT” Tamburello, Wes Bergmann, and Amanda Garcia are among those who contacted him during his situation.

As he prepares for his new way of life following his March 5 amputation surgery, he’s also remaining positive and focused on the future. Nelson hasn’t ruled out a return to MTV’s The Challenge either.

He mentioned the importance of his faith and that it is up to God to determine his path.

Nelson said: “it’s not what I want anymore. It’s what He wants for me,” he said. “And if that opportunity presents itself, heck yeah! If ‘The Challenge’ calls, I would definitely pick up that phone. But I don’t know what He has in store for me.”

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion Reunion Part 2 airs Wednesday, March 3 at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.