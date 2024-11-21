The Challenge’s Laurel Stucky claims clastmates are ‘threatening’ her with ‘violence’ after remarks

The ongoing feud involving The Challenge’s Laurel Stucky and her castmate Nurys Mateo online has reached another level.

Laurel and Nurys have exchanged remarks about one another on social media, much involving Horacio Gutierrez.

Laurel and Horacio shared a brief showmance during The Challenge: Ride or Dies season, seemingly ending during filming due to Horacio’s interest in a woman away from the show.

In her recent messages, Laurel said it continued beyond that, including a week-long visit from Horacio and daily Facetime calls.

Fast-forward to The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion, and viewers watch Nurys and Horacio start a showmance that grows serious. They continue dating and are still together beyond Season 40.

In their social media messages, Nurys blasted Laurel for bringing up her relationship, and Laurel made new claims about her involvement with Horacio.

More recently, the two-time champion claimed online that she’s received threats from castmates.

Laurel claims she’s been threatened by ‘cast members’

On Tuesday, Laurel took to X to publicly indicate she’d received threats from some of her castmates from The Challenge.

“Lmao cast members are now threatening me with violence because I told the truth about something. My 6 foot 6 cousins won’t love that, but sure, try it,” Laurel wrote in her message.

Laurel addresses her X followers. Pic credit: @laurelstucky/X

Laurel hasn’t specified which “cast members” made the threats. However, the All Stars 4 winner said she’s also agreed to participate in boxing matches against some of her castmates, whom she called “shlumps.”

“I’ve already agreed to boxing some of these shlumps in a ring. It’s crazy because I don’t even box, but I would have to train. I know exactly where I’d go though. Champs Boxing Club in New Rochelle is the spot (@champsboxingclub on insta),” she wrote.

Laurel is up for a boxing match (or two). Pic credit: @laurelstucky/X

It’s unclear where she agreed to boxing matches and if anything is in the works. Her castmate Johnny Bananas notably operates a Rumble Boxing studio in East Boca Raton, Florida.

Laurel and Bananas appeared to have a shaky relationship following what seemed like a solid alliance for most of Season 40. However, Laurel’s exit from the show included throwing shade at Bananas by giving him just one Karma Point compared to five points for her No. 1 ally, castmate Jordan Wiseley.

Other Challenge stars have participated in boxing matches. Notably, Josh Martinez, Kaycee Clark, and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat competed in an event in Texas several years ago.

Laurel says she was offered a therapist after her intense Season 40 altercation

One of the big storylines from Battle of the Eras involved rival champions Cara Maria Sorbello and Laurel Stucky competing on the same Era 2 team and having a heated confrontation during an episode.

It involved some remarks rumored to have crossed the line, although the aired episode footage didn’t include them.

Based on other rumors and castmate remarks about the argument, Cara participated in therapy because the altercation rehashed previous trauma.

In recent social media comments, Laurel responded to a fan suggesting she get the castmates kicked off The Challenge who threatened her.

“I don’t do lame s*** like that. Unlike Cara Maria who tried to get me kicked off 40. The producers actually offered me a therapist after the argument bc the subject matter was so hurtful to both of us. That was some real s***,” she wrote on X.

Laurel clarifies the results of an argument. Pic credit: @laurelstucky/X

Monsters and Critics also reported about Horacio’s Instagram Story post last week, in which he said he was “done” with Laurel attacking his girlfriend and relationship.

Fans have been asking Laurel her thoughts on that, and although Laurel said she didn’t see what Horacio said, she claims things will be fine between them once “all of this blows over.”

Laurel has hopes for the future. Pic credit: @laurelstucky/X

Recent speculation for The Challenge Season 41 spotlighted nine cast members, including Nurys and Horacio, who aren’t likely to participate. However, early speculation didn’t mention Laurel.

A Season 40 reunion will air sometime after the final episode on MTV, but it’s unclear if there will be topics involving Horacio and Nurys. Laurel is a participant, and based on her involvement in multiple storylines during the episodes, she’ll likely be featured quite a bit.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.