The Challenge’s Kyle Christie reveals if he’d ever work with Big Brother in an alliance

Kyle Christie hugs teammate Aneesa Ferreira on The Challenge: Double Agents. Pic credit: MTV

There have been mixed opinions from fans regarding the Big Brother players who have appeared on The Challenge in recent seasons. While they have their fair amount of fans, there are also plenty of viewers who seem to be against seeing them ever return to compete.

During the Double Agents season, Devin Walker and Kyle Christie may have helped spread some further fan hate towards the Big Brother stars, with various incidents involving Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat. Devin even started the famous “Big Brother Sucks” club as part of the show.

Both Kyle and Devin did their best to try to get rid of the Big Brother players, but couldn’t seem to overcome their numbers in the alliance.

During a recent interview, Kyle shared his thoughts about their alliance and if he’d ever consider teaming up with them on a future season.

Kyle explains his dislike for Big Brother players

As fans know, recent seasons of The Challenge have pulled stars from all over the place, including from UK reality shows. That includes Kyle Christie, who came from Geordie Shore, and Total Madness winner Jennifer West, who debuted on Survival of the Fittest.

Along with Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Kyle was one of the few returning competitors from the UK on Double Agents. During his time on the season, he’s been partners with Nany Gonzalez, Kam Williams, and most recently, Aneesa Ferreira.

Following Double Agents Episode 14, Kyle was a guest on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast episode, hosted by Aneesa and Tori Deal. They delved into why he dislikes the Big Brother players.

Tori brought up Kyle’s Geordie Shore background, and he mentioned Zahida Allen also came from that show. However, with basically no other competitors from his show on The Challenge, it’s been hard for Kyle to form an alliance like BB has.

“I hate Big Brother because they all like each other. God, that’s screwed up,” Kyle said with his typical sarcastic delivery.

“You know what it is? Ok, I actually played a straight-up game this time. I didn’t do anything wrong, I don’t feel like. So if I’m with an alliance, I realize that you have to stick with that alliance and that is one thing that Big Brother taught me. But they do screw each other over,” Kyle added.

“You know if you look at my Challenge career, I’ve never been part of a winning alliance,” the UK star shared, adding, “It’d just be nice to find a home in The Challenge.”

Would he work with BB stars on The Challenge?

While Kyle’s pal Devin seems open to working with Josh Martinez and Big Brother players in the future, Kyle seems to have a different stance. He’s not interested in teaming up with them, based on his podcast interview comments.

“They’re never gonna be part of my alliance because I’m never gonna be part of them. They don’t want me. They just have each other and then they have people who do stuff for them — like Aneesa,” Kyle joked.

After watching the episodes back, it seems plenty of cast members who weren’t allies with the Big Brother alliance gained some insight into how to have future success when competing on The Challenge.

During the podcast interview, Kyle, Tori, and Aneesa teased the idea of having an alliance of their own in the future, which could also include Devin Walker to help mastermind their gameplan. It seems like one that many viewers might be on board with, or even better, MTV could have a Challenge vs. Big Brother and Survivor stars season in the future.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.