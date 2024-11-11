The Challenge’s Kyland Young offers spot in alliance to former castmate

With The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airing, new alliances are forming daily, including one featuring several cast members who weren’t in Season 40.

Several days after Kyland Young conquered a mini-final in Episode 12, he and castmate Nurys Mateo shared a new video clip featuring a fabulous fivesome enjoying a run outdoors.

Their ally, castmate, and Nurys’ boyfriend, Horacio Gutierrez, was among the group, running shirtless as viewers have seen him do during MTV’s competition series.

Zara Zoffany, who appeared in MTV’s The Challenge UK and Season 39, aka Battle For a New Champion, was also with them.

For some people, a mystery man also appeared in the group, as AJ Pritchard received a tag and was shown running.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Rocky theme music played as the video showed them running individually and then as a group.

“Would you join our alliance?” a text overlay said across the IG video.

“Avengers Assemble,” the caption said, including emojis for a flexing muscle and heart.

Kyland offered an alliance spot to his former castmate

Several Season 40 castmates commented on Nurys and Kyland’s IG post. They included Era 2’s Brandon Nelson and Era 4’s Michele Fitzgerald.

Brandon commented, “Absolutely,” while Michelle called the group “The Best.”

“Reunited & Back Better Than Ever,” Zara said about joining her castmates, whom she aligned with in Season 39.

Pic credit: @kylandyoung/Instagram

In addition, their Battle For a New Champion castmate, Ravyn Rochelle, also stopped by, suggesting the alliance needed someone.

“Just missing meee 🥹💕💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼🔥,” she wrote and received supportive likes.

Kyland also replied, telling his former castmate, “@itsravyn come thru 🫶🏾.”

Zara also seemed to support the idea with her “Yess !” comment as a reply.

Pic credit: @kylandyoung/Instagram

As viewers saw, Ravyn proved herself a worthy competitor during Season 39, winning elimination matches over Jujuy Jimenez and former champion Laurel Stucky.

She seemed on track to reach the final, but once a daily challenge purge twist arrived, it eliminated any man and woman who finished in last place. Unfortunately, that was Ravyn’s fate in Episode 15, and she sadly departed the show.

Who is AJ Pritchard from The Challenge?

As mentioned, AJ Pritchard appeared in the recent “alliance” video clip with MTV’s The Challenge stars. However, AJ never appeared in any of the United States versions of the competition series.

He did feature in The Challenge: UK, a spinoff that aired in the United Kingdom and is also available for streaming on Paramount+.

He appeared in multiple reality TV programs for Britain, including Britain’s Got Talent 7, Celebrity Masterchef UK 13, Strictly Come Dancing 14, and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! UK 20.

AJ’s brother, Curtis Pritchard, also appeared in The Challenge: UK with him, and they competed against one another in an elimination event.

It was the second time relatives faced off in an elimination. The other time was when Nicole Ramos defeated her cousin, Nany Gonzalez, on The Challenge: Rivals III.

On The Challenge: UK, AJ reached the final. He and his partner, Arabella Chi from Love Island UK 5, finished in fourth place.

While AJ didn’t win The Challenge, he found a happy relationship. He’s currently dating castmate Zara and seems cool with her allies.

Perhaps the video showed a future alliance coming to the competition series should Horacio decide to return. Many fans would love to see that team compete in future seasons of The Challenge.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.