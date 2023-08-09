The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas to join Big Brother and Survivor stars for USA 2 watch party

With The Challenge: USA 2 cast set to include MTV reality TV stars, there might be none bigger from The Challenge than Johnny Bananas.

He’ll lead other MTV stars into the second installment of CBS’ spinoff, along with castmates Wes Bergmann, Jonna Mannion, Tori Deal, Cory Wharton, and Amanda Garcia.

Bananas is immediately considered a threat to all the competitors due to his years of experience in the competition series and winning the most MTV seasons of any cast member.

As one might expect from Bananas, the seven-time champion is part of a star-studded event to usher in the premiere of the spinoff show.

It’ll include a lineup of Big Brother and Survivor stars, many of whom will appear in the CBS show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here are the latest details on the huge USA 2 watch party and the reality TV stars in the lineup.

Bananas’ USA 2 watch party features Big Brother and Survivor stars

Seven-time champ Johnny Bananas headlines the stars for The Challenge USA 2 Premiere Watch Party. It’ll take place at Copper Blues in Doral, Florida, on Thursday night, and starts at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, just one hour before the spinoff premieres on CBS.

He shared an Instagram post with the poster for his epic event, which includes 11 other castmates from USA 2 at the event.

MTV viewers will recognize Survivor’s Michele Fitzgerald and Big Brother’s Josh Martinez, as they’ve been in multiple seasons of The Challenge.

They’re joined by Survivor’s Michaela Bradshaw, who had a shortlived run as a rookie on Spies, Lies & Allies, and Desi Williams, who had an unfortunate exit in the USA Season 1 final thanks to her teammate.

Big Brother star Tiffany Mitchell also returns from Season 1 and is joined by fellow BB star Ameerah Jones.

There are also several rookies from USA 2. Bananas’ watch party brings Survivor’s Chanelle Howell, Chris Underwood, Cassidy Clark, and Sebastian Noel.

The event is hosted by Amazing Race star Luis Colon and his wife, Michelle Colon. Check out the details below.

Bananas, Josh, Michele, and Michaela are the only individuals at the party who have been featured in MTV’s The Challenge. Castmates Jonna, Amanda, Wes, Tori, and Cory may not have been able to make it to the event due to other commitments.

Big Brother star calls out Bananas for ‘snub’ from guest list

Many friends and fans took to the comment section to react to Bananas’ share of the USA 2 watch party, including several of his castmates.

In particular, Big Brother’s Tyler Crispen told Bananas that he and fellow BB star Monte Taylor “will remember this snub.”

“Don’t hate the player, hate the flyer printer,” Bananas replied, suggesting he wasn’t responsible for who got invited.

“Let’s go Bananas in MIAMI!!!” the party organizer Luis wrote in a separate comment.

Pic credit: @johnnybananas/Instagram

Fans also gave their thoughts, with some pointing out they weren’t familiar with too many of the reality TV stars beyond the recognizable Bananas.

Others commented that Josh and Michele would likely get emotional several times during the USA 2 season.

Pic credit: @johnnybananas/Instagram

There was already some major drama involving two USA 2 castmates from MTV ahead of the premiere. Viewers will see what drama unfolds this spinoff season and how much of it involves Josh, Michele, Bananas, or other castmates.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.