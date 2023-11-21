The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas has first date with Summer House star on her canceled wedding day

Johnny Bananas may have sworn off showmances on The Challenge, but that doesn’t mean he’s sworn off potential romances with other reality TV stars.

He has been popping up in different reality shows on various networks, introducing him to new women.

After appearing on CBS’ The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff, he remained on television as E! ‘s House of Villains debuted.

Monsters and Critics recently reported about the speculation he might be dating a House of Villains castmate.

Many fans seemed to support the idea of The Challenge star coupling up with his castmate, Corinne Olympios, from The Bachelor.

However, Bananas was recently on a date with another reality TV star from Summer House.

Lindsay Hubbard, star of Summer House, was set to marry her co-star Carl Radke last week.

However, that wedding didn’t go as scheduled due to Radke breaking off their engagement in August.

Hubbard and Radke’s wedding was to occur in Mexico on Friday, November 17. Instead, Page Six reported that Hubbard was on a first date with Johnny Bananas.

Per the publication, Bananas, 41, and Hubbard, 37, held hands as they walked around West Village and had an intimate dinner at Loring Place.

Hubbard shared an Instagram video post last week in which she celebrated herself after the broken-off engagement and canceled wedding.

Hubbard has appeared in the main cast of Bravo’s Summer House since 2017. The show focuses on a group of friends sharing a summer house in the Hamptons.

Sources previously indicated that she was dating country singer Dustin Lynch, but they’re not together.

“She’s been spending time in Nashville because she has several friends down there, including a friend who is also in Dustin’s circle,” a source told Page Six.

The report also indicated that Bravo stars Kyle Cooke, Gabby Prescod, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies still used their tickets to Radke and Hubbard’s planned wedding location and were at the venue still partying on the canceled date.

Bananas had recent Challenge and House of Villains love interests

Viewers saw Bananas have another showmance on Season 38 of The Challenge, aka Ride or Dies. He entered the game with his teammate, veteran star Nany Gonzalez, and became interested in castmate Moriah Jadea, who was partnered with Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

The two were one of the featured showmances during the season and continued to hang out after filming, but they never became official.

Fast forward to filming for Season 39, Battle For a New Champion, and Moriah met another castmate, The Challenge: UK’s James Lock. That seemingly led to potential hurt feelings between Moriah and Bananas.

Meanwhile, Bananas appeared on CBS’ USA 2, where he wasn’t involved with any castmates during the filming. That was followed by House of Villains, where he had chemistry with castmate Corinne.

The two were spotted kissing, but Bananas said it wasn’t serious per Page Six. The castmates did a recent podcast together in which they brought up fans asking if they were dating but seemed to indicate they were both “seeing other people.”

Before these showmances, kisses, and hanging out situations, Bananas was linked to snowboarder Hannah Teter, The Bachelor’s Genevieve Parisi, and his The Challenge: War of the Worlds castmate Morgan Willett.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on MTV.