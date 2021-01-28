The Challenge’s Fessy Shafaat, Nany Gonzalez talk about fights from Double Agents Episode 7

Fessy Shafaat appears on The Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath show. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

A dramatic part of The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 7 featured several male competitors getting into an argument inside the house.

It involved cast members Devin Walker, Fessy Shafaat, Kylie Christie, and Josh Martinez, with security needing to intervene to make sure things didn’t escalate.

Following the episode, Fessy and Nany Gonzalez gave some more details about what happened with the blowups inside the Double Agents house.

Fessy says Devin was scheming

For the Episode 7 mission, competitors were hanging onto a cargo net dangling from a flying helicopter over water. The winning competitor was the one to knock their opponents off the cargo into the water in the fastest time. The men’s and women’s competitors went in heats of five.

Based on what was shown in the Double Agents episode, the men’s heats didn’t bother trying to win the event much at all. The men were all disqualified, whereas Theresa Jones and Kaycee Clark won in the women’s heats.

Even though the men didn’t really compete, Fessy revealed on The Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath show that Devin was trying to get Nam Vo and Kyle Christie to gang up with him so they could push Fessy off the net. That never really happened, as all of the men were disqualified due to time running out.

During the Aftermath show, Fessy also said that he called Devin out about his earlier scheming as they were going to leave for the club, but Devin denied it.

Fessy recalled there might have been a moment when Devin “said something slick like ‘Hey, take off my shoe’ or something.” Fessy said he took the shoe that Devin was holding up and threw it across the room at a wall.

Things got more heated at the club connected to The Challenge house, as Devin and Kyle kept trying to get Fessy more riled up. When they returned to the main house, Fessy became belligerent towards them, even shoving Kyle away. Security and one producer intervened to stop it from becoming worse.

Josh Martinez also got involved in the situation

It’s only natural that when there’s drama involving a Big Brother star, Josh Martinez gets in on it. At first, he seemed to be doing what he could to calm Fessy down away from the other guys, telling him that Devin was just trying to instigate.

However, later on, Josh allowed Devin to get under his skin in the kitchen area. That’s when Josh threw water towards Devin, which also splashed on Kyle. It caused another near-fight, as Kyle was ready to go after Josh.

Security and other cast members got involved in preventing something serious from happening there, as Kyle was definitely ready to throw down. However, Chris “CT” Tamburello reminded Kyle that Josh is just a big “manchild,” which got Kyle to realize it wasn’t worth it.

Nany says Josh is similar to her in a way

During the Aftermath show, Josh’s teammate Nany Gonzalez talked about when she got involved in trying to calm Josh down, revealing she had actually been trying to sleep.

“I wasn’t there when he threw the water on Kyle. I was actually in my room sleeping, and I woke up to Josh screaming,” Nany shared.

“That’s what got me out of bed, and that’s why I kind of grabbed Josh and broke up that fight,” Nany added, talking about Josh and Devin’s face-to-face confrontation.

“You’re right I have been in my fair share of fights,” Nany said.

“Josh and I are very similar as far as it goes, you know, with our tempers…If somebody keeps poking, we’re gonna explode.”

As with the other Double Agents blowups, nobody got overly physical to the point of getting booted from the show, although some fans maybe wanted to see that.

The Challenge viewers are seeing Josh featured in most of the drama in the house this season, which has made him a polarizing cast member for sure. However, Fessy’s tactics and moves in the game seem to have done the same for him this season.

Even so, both competitors have managed to stick around for several seasons of The Challenge without being kicked off yet.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.